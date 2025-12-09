Fortnite OG will return on December 11 with Chapter 1 Season 7

The retro battle royale mode will bring back the overpowered Infinity Blade

The update will also include new map changes and a new loot pool

Epic Games has confirmed that the overpowered Infinity Blade will return in Fortnite OG this week.

Players will once again be able to jump into Fortnite OG, a nostalgic mode based on the game's original battle royale, when it makes its return in Chapter 1 Season 7 on December 11.

In a new social media post, Epic teased the upcoming update with a look at what to expect, including map updates that feature Polar Peak, Happy Hamlet, and Frosty Flights, a new Christmas-themed OG Battle Pass, new gliders, and loot pool items.

What's got players most excited, however, is the confirmation that the Infinity Blade will arrive "later in the season," after seven years. It's a Mythic weapon that spawns once each match and gives the wielder special bonuses to their movement and health.

It's a controversial weapon, mainly due to its stats (via Fortnite Wiki) that offer 200 Health and 200 Shields for a total of 400 HP, as well as its ability to grant 1 Effective HP per second and 50 Effective HP after eliminating an opponent.

It also boosts the player's movement speed significantly and has a wide attack radius that deals 75 damage per hit. Overall, it's a pretty overpowered weapon that is sure to help you secure a Victory Royale.

Epic hasn't revealed whether it has nerfed the Infinity Blade for the upcoming season, but if not, players will once again be able to wreak havoc.

In the meantime, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break is officially underway. You can check out our Fortnite Chapter 7 guide for upcoming updates and what to expect from the current Chapter 7 season, including map changes, new skins, and more.

