Epic Games has tweeted a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with The Office

Official details are currently scarce, but rumors point to the update arriving soon

Chapter 7 continues on, with South Park being the latest major collaboration

Epic Games has teased a Fortnite collaboration with The Office, sharing an image with the words "Builds. Beets. Battle Royale." – a reference to a quote from the show.

The latest teaser was posted on X (see below), showing a picture of some beets. This is a nod to Dwight Schrute from The Office, who is a beet farmer in the show. While we're yet to hear more on a potential The Office crossover from Epic Games officially, there have been some rumors circulating amongst popular Fortnite leakers.

Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR recently shared a leak suggesting that The Office, Space Jam, and other tie-ins were planned for release in Chapter 7. So far, Epic Games has seemingly confirmed The Office via the aforementioned teaser. We're yet to hear anything about the other leaks, which also include Ed, Edd, and Eddy.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break is currently underway. For all the latest updates, including the release date for the next season, be sure to check out our Fortnite Chapter 7 guide.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.