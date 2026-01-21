In a move absolutely no one saw coming, The Office could be added to Fortnite soon – here’s what we know about the teaser so far
Build. Beets. Battle Royale
- Epic Games has tweeted a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with The Office
- Official details are currently scarce, but rumors point to the update arriving soon
- Chapter 7 continues on, with South Park being the latest major collaboration
Epic Games has teased a Fortnite collaboration with The Office, sharing an image with the words "Builds. Beets. Battle Royale." – a reference to a quote from the show.
The latest teaser was posted on X (see below), showing a picture of some beets. This is a nod to Dwight Schrute from The Office, who is a beet farmer in the show. While we're yet to hear more on a potential The Office crossover from Epic Games officially, there have been some rumors circulating amongst popular Fortnite leakers.
Build. Beets. Battle Royale. pic.twitter.com/erCDcS0ZSSJanuary 20, 2026
Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR recently shared a leak suggesting that The Office, Space Jam, and other tie-ins were planned for release in Chapter 7. So far, Epic Games has seemingly confirmed The Office via the aforementioned teaser. We're yet to hear anything about the other leaks, which also include Ed, Edd, and Eddy.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break is currently underway. For all the latest updates, including the release date for the next season, be sure to check out our Fortnite Chapter 7 guide.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PC controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
GameSir T4 Kaleid
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
Thrustmaster eSwap X2
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.