Blizzard has announced four special showcases that will reveal future plans for its biggest franchises

Plans for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone will be announced

The first World of Warcraft showcase airs on January 29

To celebrate 35 years of Blizzard Entertainment, the studio has announced a series of special showcases that will reveal the plans for its four biggest franchises.

The Microsoft-owned studio shared its plans alongside a new video depicting the last 35 years of game development at Blizzard, which has seen the creation of some of the most influential games in the industry, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone.

It also teased "the next chapter" at Blizzard at the end of the video, which will be revealed at the four separate livestreams starting this week.

"For 35 years, Blizzard has been shaped by the worlds we build and the players who bring them to life. You’ve fought through World of Warcraft, battled in Diablo, played your cards in Hearthstone, and held the line in Overwatch. We’ve come a long way together. And now, the next chapter begins," Blizzard said.

"Over the next few weeks, each world will showcase what comes next. If these games mean something to you, we’d love to see you there. These aren’t updates in isolation. They’re part of where Blizzard is heading — together with the players who’ve been here all along."

Blizzard: The Next Chapter - YouTube Watch On

The first livestream will be focused on World of Warcraft and is scheduled to air on January 29. The next Overwatch showcase will air on February 4, followed by the Hearthstone showcase on February 9. Finally, the Diablo broadcast will air on February 11.

You can check out the full dates and times below:

World of Warcraft - January 29th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT

at Overwatch - February 4th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT

at Hearthstone - February 9th at 9:30AM PT / 12:30PM ET / 5:30PM GMT

at Diablo - February 11th at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT

Blizzard hasn't dropped any hints yet, but we'll likely be hearing news about the next World of Warcraft expansion, Midnight, which is rumored to release early 2026, as well as the second Diablo 4 expansion, Lord of Hatred, which is arriving on April 28.

As for what's in store for Overwatch 2 and Hearthstone, new updates seem plausible, but we'll have to wait and see.

