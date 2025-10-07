Despite its major changes to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft insists that the rumors surrounding canceled hardware plans are false
Microsoft says it's "actively investing" in first-party consoles and devices for Xbox
- Microsoft has insisted that rumors that it has canceled its future hardware plans are false
- An alleged insider claims that "the future of Xbox is software publishing"
- Microsoft has now issued a statement, saying, "We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered, and built by Xbox"
Microsoft has denied rumors that it has canceled its next-gen hardware plans, reaffirming its commitment to Xbox consoles.
As reported by IGN, the rumor originated from an alleged insider who claimed on NeoGAF that "the future of Xbox is software publishing" and Microsoft will turn all its focus to "profitable IPs" such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, Candy Crush, and Forza Horizon.
They also claim that Cloud gaming will be the home of the "Xbox platform", and Xbox Game Pass will become "the point of entry subscription for xCloud access".
However, since then, Microsoft has issued a statement to Windows Central, insisting that the rumor is false and that it is fully invested in its hardware plans.
"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD," Microsoft said.
The rumors come amid massive changes at Microsoft. Last week, the company announced major changes to Xbox Game Pass, which saw three upgraded plans and a massive price hike for the Ultimate membership.
Now, Ultimate will cost $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.95 a month, up from $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$22.95. There's also currently no option for a 12-month subscription, which could potentially offer the plan at a cheaper cost.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
In addition, Microsoft has confirmed that it has removed discounts on all game and downloadable content (DLC) purchases from Xbox Game Pass in favor of reward points.
Initially thought to be limited to Call of Duty DLC, Microsoft has since stated that the change reflects all games and DLC purchases, saying Ultimate and Premium subscribers will now receive 10% and 5% worth of rewards points instead.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like...
- Best FPS games 2025: essential first-person shooters
- Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 arrives next week and finally adds cross-progression and the long-awaited, confirmed Duelist, Daredevil
- Ubisoft and Tencent form Vantage Studios, a new subsidiary responsible for the development of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.