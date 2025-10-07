Microsoft has insisted that rumors that it has canceled its future hardware plans are false

An alleged insider claims that "the future of Xbox is software publishing"

Microsoft has now issued a statement, saying, "We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered, and built by Xbox"

Microsoft has denied rumors that it has canceled its next-gen hardware plans, reaffirming its commitment to Xbox consoles.

As reported by IGN, the rumor originated from an alleged insider who claimed on NeoGAF that "the future of Xbox is software publishing" and Microsoft will turn all its focus to "profitable IPs" such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, Candy Crush, and Forza Horizon.

They also claim that Cloud gaming will be the home of the "Xbox platform", and Xbox Game Pass will become "the point of entry subscription for xCloud access".

However, since then, Microsoft has issued a statement to Windows Central, insisting that the rumor is false and that it is fully invested in its hardware plans.

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD," Microsoft said.

The rumors come amid massive changes at Microsoft. Last week, the company announced major changes to Xbox Game Pass, which saw three upgraded plans and a massive price hike for the Ultimate membership.

Now, Ultimate will cost $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.95 a month, up from $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$22.95. There's also currently no option for a 12-month subscription, which could potentially offer the plan at a cheaper cost.

In addition, Microsoft has confirmed that it has removed discounts on all game and downloadable content (DLC) purchases from Xbox Game Pass in favor of reward points.

Initially thought to be limited to Call of Duty DLC, Microsoft has since stated that the change reflects all games and DLC purchases, saying Ultimate and Premium subscribers will now receive 10% and 5% worth of rewards points instead.

