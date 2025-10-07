Microsoft has scrapped Xbox Game Pass discounts that reflect 'all games and DLC purchases' in favor of reward points
Ultimate and Premium members will now earn 10% and 5%, respectively, in points instead
- Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass discounts on 'all games and DLC purchases' have been scrapped
- Discounts have now been replaced with reward points
- "Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% - respectively - in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library," Microsoft says
More changes have been made to Xbox Game Pass as Microsoft confirms that it has removed discounts on all game and downloadable content (DLC) purchases from its popular subscription service.
Last week, 'charlieINTEL' spotted that Game Pass Ultimate members could no longer access the 10% discounts on add-on content for Call of Duty, including removing the discount on Call of Duty Points and BlackCell, a premium upgrade to the standard battle pass that costs real money.
At the time, it was thought that this change was limited to just Call of Duty and its DLC; however, Microsoft has now confirmed that it now reflects all games and DLC purchases.
Instead of Game Pass discounts, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will now receive 10% and 5% worth of rewards points.
In a statement to IGN, Microsoft said, "This is not specific to any one game and reflects all games and DLC purchases. Instead of a discount on the purchases, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% — respectively — in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library.
"Ultimate members continue to have 20% discount on select games from the Game Pass library. On top of that, all Rewards members will earn points when shopping games and add-ons on the Store, while Premium and Ultimate subscribers will earn even more, 2x and 4x, respectively. See more details on the Game Pass Rewards program here."
This comes after Microsoft announced major changes to Xbox Game Pass, which saw three upgraded plans and a massive price hike for the Ultimate membership.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Now, Ultimate will cost $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.95 a month, up from $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$22.95. There's currently no option for a 12-month subscription.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like...
- Best FPS games 2025: essential first-person shooters
- Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 arrives next week and finally adds cross-progression and the long-awaited, confirmed Duelist, Daredevil
- Ubisoft and Tencent form Vantage Studios, a new subsidiary responsible for the development of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.