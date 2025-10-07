Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass discounts on 'all games and DLC purchases' have been scrapped

Discounts have now been replaced with reward points

"Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% - respectively - in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library," Microsoft says

More changes have been made to Xbox Game Pass as Microsoft confirms that it has removed discounts on all game and downloadable content (DLC) purchases from its popular subscription service.

Last week, 'charlieINTEL' spotted that Game Pass Ultimate members could no longer access the 10% discounts on add-on content for Call of Duty, including removing the discount on Call of Duty Points and BlackCell, a premium upgrade to the standard battle pass that costs real money.

At the time, it was thought that this change was limited to just Call of Duty and its DLC; however, Microsoft has now confirmed that it now reflects all games and DLC purchases.

Instead of Game Pass discounts, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will now receive 10% and 5% worth of rewards points.

In a statement to IGN, Microsoft said, "This is not specific to any one game and reflects all games and DLC purchases. Instead of a discount on the purchases, Ultimate and Premium subscribers will earn 10% and 5% — respectively — in points when purchasing select games and add-ons from the Game Pass library.

"Ultimate members continue to have 20% discount on select games from the Game Pass library. On top of that, all Rewards members will earn points when shopping games and add-ons on the Store, while Premium and Ultimate subscribers will earn even more, 2x and 4x, respectively. See more details on the Game Pass Rewards program here."

This comes after Microsoft announced major changes to Xbox Game Pass, which saw three upgraded plans and a massive price hike for the Ultimate membership.

Now, Ultimate will cost $29.99 / £22.99 / AU$35.95 a month, up from $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$22.95. There's currently no option for a 12-month subscription.

