Microsoft has delayed its Xbox Game Pass price hike for some users

The move only affects current subscribers in certain countries

Everyone else will have to pay the new, higher prices

Microsoft recently announced a massive overhaul of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service along with a series of painful price hikes, and to say those cost increases went down like a lead balloon would be an understatement. The outcry was startlingly vociferous, and Microsoft has just revealed it will be backpedaling slightly on the changes – but perhaps not for the reason you might expect.

We say 'backpedaling slightly' because the about-face is limited in scope, despite Microsoft defending its decision. Microsoft is pausing the price hikes for some users in selected countries, meaning that plenty of other gamers will have to pay the new, higher prices.

Specifically, Microsoft says the price increases will only affect new subscribers in countries like Germany, India, Ireland, Poland and South Korea. Users in those nations who are already Xbox Game Pass members will be able to keep paying the old rates, at least temporarily. In Ireland, for example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will remain €17.99 a month for existing users instead of the new €26.99 price. That’s according to The Verge, which cited social media posts by users in those countries.

In an email sent to affected subscribers, Microsoft said: “At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan. Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate.”

The key phrase in that email is “at this time,” suggesting that Microsoft is holding fire temporarily, perhaps to let the anger die down. The implication, though, is that costs will revert to the original plan at some point in the future.

A temporary relief

(Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Verge confirmed with Microsoft that the email was genuine, with Microsoft commenting that “Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements.” The line about “local requirements” might indicate that regulations played a part in the decision, rather than any gamer backlash.

Adding to that sentiment is the fact that the price changes will still immediately go into effect in many other locations, including the US and the UK. If user discontent was the main reason for the change, you might expect the rollout to be paused everywhere.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft has also stated that it will give users 60 days’ notice before any further changes are implemented. That should give you time to cancel your subscription if you’re worried about the new, higher prices coming into effect.

If you live in one of the countries where Microsoft has hit the pause button, you’ve got a temporary reprieve on the monthly cost you’ll have to pay for Xbox Game Pass. If you’re living elsewhere, though, you’re out of luck – although thanks to GameStop, there is still one way to sign up at the old price. For now, that might be your best bet.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.