Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is still available at $19.99 at GameStop

GameStop pledges to continue the $19.99 Ultimate membership price model

Multiple storefronts also have the membership tier available for $19.99 a month

While Microsoft is facing backlash after the new price standard set for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, many have been quick to find solutions or alternatives to paying $29.99 a month – and fortunately, a familiar trade-in store has come to gamers' aid.

Announced on X, GameStop made a promise to continue the sale of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for the previous $19.99 price a month, both in-store via physical gift cards and online. This comes after it made numerous tweets to condemn the price hike, further highlighting its stance on ensuring gamers get the best deals.

It's a great gesture from the popular game and trade-in store, and I have no doubts that it'll mount extra pressure on Microsoft to walk back its decision to increase pricing, and it wouldn't be the first time, either.

While it might seem like GameStop is alone on this one, it's also available for $19.99 on Amazon (in the UK and US), Best Buy, and Staples. It's unclear whether the prices remain unchanged at the storefronts (aside from GameStop) as they've yet to come into effect since Microsoft's recent announcement, but it's safe to say that GameStop's stance on the matter may prompt others to do the same.

Regardless, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the $19.99 a month price while it still lasts; there is a good chance that some retailers may adjust pricing to fit Microsoft's new plan accordingly, and while I'm confident Microsoft will eventually walk back on its decision, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Analysis: I'm tired of the 'market conditions' excuses, because gaming is gradually regressing from its hobby nature

If there's anything this current climate in gaming tells me, it's that gaming is in danger of becoming a monopoly and a rich person's hobby, with the likes of Xbox and Nintendo raising prices to ridiculous standards. Game Pass is just another example of recent price hikes, and I don't think it's going to stop any time soon.

It's also made worse when you realize Nintendo is involved in attempting to patent game mechanics, with lawsuits filed at Palworld (likely due to its major successes), where said mechanics should be deemed simple for any game developer to use. I've always felt that patents in gaming shouldn't exist, but I digress.

I'm concerned that if matters continue down the path of game companies consistently trying to enforce unjustified price hikes often blamed on 'market conditions', alongside larger publishers effectively bullying smaller studios into submission via unjust lawsuits, then gaming is in massive trouble (if it isn't already anyway.)

At the very least, outside of lawsuits, gamers have a voice to help push back against such measures, and that's done by voting with our wallets – and it's great to see that a vast majority of us are on the same page regarding Xbox Game Pass and its egregious pricing.