Xbox and Crocs have launched a limited-edition collection inspired by the Xbox Series X console

The Classic Clogs are $80, and the five-pack of Jibbitz charms is $20

The Jibbitz charms are inspired by popular Xbox-published games like Halo, Fallout, DOOM, and more

Xbox and Crocs have announced a new collaboration that reimagines the Series X console's iconic controller in an exclusive, limited-time collection.

Available starting today at Crocs for $80, the latest pair of Classic Clogs is black like the default Xbox Series X pad, with green detailing on the straps and in the shoe's insole, where the Xbox logo is printed.

These Crocs are designed to mimic the Xbox controller, with the joysticks, D-pad, home button, and X, Y, B, and A buttons replicated and showcased on the front of the shoe.

"Ready up with this controller-meets-clog design that reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks into the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back – complete with cushioned footbeds adorned with Player Left and Player Right, which give expert-level comfort to support your next session," Xbox said.

The new collection will also feature a five-pack of Jibbitz charms, each inspired by popular Xbox-published games, including fan-favorite characters and icons from Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves.

Fans will be able to represent their favorite game on the front of their matching Crocs with this five-pack Jibbitz charm pack for an additional $20.

