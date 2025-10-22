Microsoft is reportedly raising prices for its Xbox Development Kits

The dev kits will shoot up from $1,500 to $2,000, according to the report

This follows a swathe of controversial price hikes for its consoles and Game Pass subscription tiers

Seemingly not content with just raising the prices of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, Microsoft is now reportedly turning its attention to Xbox Development Kits (XDK).

A report from The Verge reveals that the dev kits - custom Xbox units made specifically for game development - will jump in price from $1,500 to $2,000. That's according to sources close to The Verge, and an announcement to developers from Xbox shared with the outlet.

The alleged announcement states that the $500 price jump "reflects macroeconomic developments," something we've heard before from the most recent Xbox console price increases earlier in October. "We remain committed to providing high-quality tools and support for your development efforts," Xbox added in the announcement.

While Xbox's latest console price increases are reserved for US consumers for now, it's reported that this will not be the case for Xbox Development Kits, with the 33% hike applying to developers worldwide.

Pricing woes don't end there, as Microsoft has also recently come under scrutiny for its expensive Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X rates. Here, Xbox president Sarah Bond said it was Asus' decision to "determine the ultimate prices of the devices."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.