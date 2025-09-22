The US will receive another round of Xbox console price hikes

They will take effect from October 3, 2025

Microsoft cites "changes in the macroeconomic environment"

You might want to buy an Xbox Series X soon as the console is set to receive yet another price hike in the US early next month.

Xbox's official support website announced the upcoming change, accompanied by a PDF that breaks down price increases that will affect Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models from October 3, 2025.

The price changes are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Previous price New price (as of October 3) Xbox Series S (512GB) $379.99 $399.99 Xbox Series S (1TB) $429.99 $449.99 Xbox Series X $599.99 $649.99 Xbox Series X Digital Edition $549.99 $599.99 Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition (2TB) $729.99 $799.99

Xbox Series S consoles will be receiving the mildest price increases, but Xbox Series X consoles have been hit the hardest. Even the Xbox Series X Digital Edition and Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition are feeling the burn, with huge $50 and $70 hikes respectively.

Xbox's support page explains that the price increases are "due to changes in the macroeconomic environment" in the US, which may refer to the import tariffs put in place by the country's current administration.

Otherwise, Xbox added: "We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players."

The Xbox Series X will be an especially hard sell now, as its new price point is just $50 shy of the PS5 Pro's $699.99. Sony's console, by comparison, offers heightened performance over the base PlayStation 5 and current Xbox consoles, and therefore may be the one to pick going forward if you have the cash and are in the market for a powerful current-gen system.

These latest price increases are exclusive to the US for now, with no immediate plans for more increases to hit other markets such as the UK, Europe, and Australia.