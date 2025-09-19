Fortnite creators will be able to sell items and cosmetics from December 2025

Until the end of 2026, they'll keep all of the profits, at which point Epic will take a 50% to help fund the game's ecosystem

Creators can pay to feature their island on Sponsored Row

If there’s one thing you can say about Fortnite, it’s that Epic Games’ massive hit doesn’t stand still for long.

As we wait for the new Power Rangers Megazord to arrive, the developer has confirmed that Fortnite creators and developers who build their own experiences will be able to sell in-game items.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Revealed as part of a Creator Ecosystem Update blog post, Epic announced that as of December, developers will be able to sell items from their own in-game Fortnite islands, skipping the game’s own storefront entirely.

While creators will eventually earn 50% of the value of V-Bucks for items sold, Epic says from December 2025 to the end of 2026, they’ll earn the entirety of that value.

As for how it’ll calculate that value, Epic says “to determine the V-Bucks value in US dollars in a given month, we take all customer real-money spending to purchase V-Bucks (converted to US Dollars), subtract platform and store fees (ranging from 12% on Epic Games Store to 30% on current consoles), and divide it by the total V-Bucks spent by players.”

“Fortnite's average platform and store fees are currently 26% (with specific fees ranging from 12% on the Epic Games Store to 30% on console platforms). So, 50% of V-Bucks value translates to ~37% of retail spending, and 100% of V-Bucks value translates to ~74%.”

Items that can be sold will fit into ‘consumable’ and ‘durable’ categories, with the former including single or limited-use items, and the latter including skins and other cosmetics.

If a creator wants to highlight an item for sale, they can purchase space on Sponsored Row to highlight their island to other users, and Epic says creators will also earn additional revenue from an ‘engagement pool’ which takes into account how long players spend on a creator’s island, how much money is spent there, and how many users stick around.