Disney Parks is arriving in Fortnite for the first time as a 'creative island'

Disneyland Game Rush arrives on November 6, 2025, and looks a lot like the park

Rather than ride rides, you'll play mini games inside the famous attractions

While it’s not the persistent, always-connected universe long promised by Disney Experiences and Epic Games, we’re finally getting a taste of Disney Parks in Fortnite. And if you’re a fan of in-real-life immersive experiences and rides, Darth Vader in Fortnite, or the popular Battle Royale, you’re in for a treat.

Disneyland Game Rush, Fortnite’s first-ever Disney Parks experience, arrives tomorrow, November 6, 2025, as a Fortnite Creative island that looks a heck of a lot like the Disneyland Resort – completely decked out with 70th-anniversary colors and logos. You’ll land in the center of the island, surrounded by iconic Disneyland Resort landmarks – Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Pixar Pal-A-Round, the Incredicoaster, and even the bridges you pass under when entering the park – and then discover several minigames inspired by the park's attractions, blending them with classic Fortnite mechanics.

This is arguably the most exciting part: Space Mountain, Rise of the Resistance, and Haunted Mansion are just a few of the attractions being used as backdrops for these minigame-style experiences.

For instance, in Star Wars: Stormtrooper Showdown, you’ll walk through a digital world resembling the iconic ride – complete with two AT-ATs – and battle Stormtroopers of the First Order as you navigate around a Star Destroyer. Fortnite fans missing the Star Wars chapters will be happy to know that some lightsabers are hidden around here as well.

In Haunted Mansion: Scavenger Haunt, you’ll search for items inspired by the ride as you explore a virtual Haunted Mansion. It even starts with the stretching room – albeit with some Fortnite flair – that Disney Parks teased on X (formerly Twitter).

So, no, it’s not a full-out Battle Royale set in Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, but it uses the rides as backdrops for seven minigames that should delight fans of the parks and franchises alike. It’s also pretty family-friendly and broadly appealing.

The other games include WEB-Slingers: Spider-Bot Blasters, Space Mountain: Rocket Race, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Sneak Out!, Indiana Jones: Tomb Runner, and Matterhorn: Slip-and-Climb. As you complete the minigames, you’ll earn keys that can be used to unlock exclusive items – think skins or back blings – that you can use elsewhere in Fortnite.

It’s essentially Fortnite Games with a Disney twist, taking elements of Disney Imagineering and bringing them into Fortnite’s digital world. Disneyland Game Rush is the first taste of Disney Experiences’ connected world and seems to have been crafted with the same care as Disneyland’s 70th-anniversary celebration, currently taking place at the park in California.

Perhaps the best part is that Disneyland Game Rush launches as a free Fortnite Creative island tomorrow, November 6. You’ll be able to search for it by name or via the island code 4617-4819-8826 on any platform where you can play Fortnite, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Disneyland Game Rush is being billed as a limited-time experience, though no exact timeframe has been given. You can scroll down to see a gallery of the shared in-game screenshots, offering a look at the launcher hub that showcases digital recreations of the main attractions – and a taste of Disneyland within Fortnite. It’ll also help build anticipation for the persistent Disney–Epic Games universe, which is in development and will connect elements from parks, shows, and movies into a unified digital world.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney)

I suspect we’ll start to hear more about that in the coming months – especially since Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (located at Galaxy’s Edge West in Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Galaxy’s Edge East at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida) is set to be updated in May 2026 alongside The Mandalorian & Grogu film. It’s rumored to be part of this connected experience.

Suffice it to say, there’s a lot more on the horizon with this partnership – but along with the excellently filmed ride-throughs on Disney+ and the real-world park experiences, Disneyland Game Rush will be an excellent, fitting way to experience the magic from home.

