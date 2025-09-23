A new Fortnite collaboration with Daft Punk has been announced

The Daft Punk Experience will be an immersive "fully interactive playground" experience

A new Daft Punk Bundle will be available on September 25

Epic Games has announced a special Fortnite collaboration event with the electronic music duo Daft Punk, set to take place this weekend.

The Daft Punk Experience is described as a new immersive tribute to the iconic Grammy-winning duo, which will take players on a cosmic voyage from the world of Battle Royale to the world of Daft Punk.

Unlike previous musical collaborations, this crossover will also feature a "fully interactive playground" that includes multiple rooms with different ways to experience the band’s music.

The grand opening is scheduled for September 27 at 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST / 11 AM PT, but doors open for the pre-event lobby 30 minutes early at 1:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM BST / 10:30 AM PT.

"The Daft Punk Experience gives fans and players a chance to enter into this retro-futuristic realm celebrating the band’s legacy, reimagined for the virtual world," Epic Games said.

"Remix Daft Punk’s previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk’s songs within Fortnite at Dream Chamber Studios, blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser in the Robot Rock Arena, make a LEGO music video at Around the World, or hit the Daft Club to dance ‘til dawn. You’ll also find furniture from longtime Daft Punk collaborators Hervet Manufacturier throughout the experience."

In addition to the main event, a new Daft Punk Bundle will also be available in the Fortnite Shop on September 25, which features Daft Punk's GM08 helmet, outfit, and accessories, the TB3 helmet, outfit, and accessories, as well as instruments and a "Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)" Jam Track. All outfits and accessories will be available in Fortnite and LEGO styles.

Epic Games has also teased an "afterparty," but more details will be revealed later. More details about the upcoming event can be found on the official blog here.