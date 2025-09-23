Hideo Kojima's espionage action game Physint gets a new poster showing its obscured protagonist, but fans think they've already figured out who's playing them
Is that who I think it is?
- Kojima Productions has shared a new poster for its tactical espionage action game Physint
- Three cast members have also been revealed, including Don Lee, Charlee Fraser, and Minami Hamambe
- The actor behind the game's protagonist wil be revealed at a later time, but fans believe them to be Robert Pattinson
As part of Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary "Beyond the Strand" livestream today, the studio has unveiled the poster for its PlayStation-exclusive action game, Physint.
The new poster, which you can see below, is our first official visual for the game since its announcement and offers a first look at the "tactical espionage action" game's mysterious protagonist, who has been purposefully shrouded, along with the tagline "Here comes the feeling."
Director Hideo Kojima spoke during the event and said development on Physint was just starting, confirming that the casting of the main character was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.
However, three cast members for the Physint have been revealed and include Train to Busan's Don Lee, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Charlee Fraser, and Godzilla Minus One's Minami Hamabe.
KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS 10th Anniversary Event“Beyond The Strand” – Breaking NewsNew reveals on “PHYSINT”.The poster art and several cast members have been unveiled.#KojimaProductions #KJP10th #PHYSINT pic.twitter.com/rIebUtHrwUSeptember 23, 2025
Kojima said that the casting announcement for the game's main character will be revealed in the future, but some fans online think they've already figured out who could be playing them.
The main theory right now is The Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Kojima has spoken about Pattinson's work in the past and they've met in person, so it wouldn't be a wild assumption considering the director's penchant for casting Hollywood actors in his projects.
"Guys. there's no way robert pattinson isn't the main character of Hideo Kojima's Physint. thats literally him dude," one user said on X / Twitter.
"I’m fully on board the Physint x Robert Pattinson train," another wrote.
Physint doesn't have a release date yet, but Kojima said back in May that the game is still at least five to six years away. The studio's next game to come out will be OD, which also received a new teaser trailer during the 10th anniversary event.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
