Hideo Kojima says Physint, his next game after Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, is 5-6 years away from release

Hideo Kojima has said he'd like to make a film after Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Physint are complete

He says Physint is at least five or six years away from being released

The game director is also working on a horror game for Microsoft called oD

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach director Hideo Kojima has said that his next game, Physint, is still at least five to six years away from release.

In a new interview with French magazine Le Film Français(via VGC), ahead of the launch of Death Stranding 2, Kojima was asked whether he would ever consider directing a film in the future.

The game director said he would, and that he "received many offers after leaving Konami."

Besides the Death Stranding sequel, Kojima is currently working on his action espionage game Physint, which he said will take another five to six years to finish before he can consider moving into filmmaking.

“Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development," Kojima said. "That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young.”

Phyisint is a brand new "original IP" that was announced during the PlayStation State of Play in January 2024 and will be Kojima Productions' third major game.

Kojima is also developing OD, his horror project for Microsoft that was revealed back in 2023. The director didn't mention anything new about OD during his interview, but it's said to be a "totally new style of game" being developed alongside Xbox Game Studios and will star actors Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schaffer.

For now, Kojima fans can look forward to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is set to launch on June 26, 2025, for PS5.