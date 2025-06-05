Silent Hill f gets an official release date and a creepy PS5 gameplay trailer

Silent Hill f officially launches on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Konami released a new PS5 gameplay trailer showcasing combat and a variety of monsters

Pre-orders are now open

Silent Hill f, the next mainline game in Konami's horror series, officially launches on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The announcement comes from PlayStation's June State of Play showcase, where Konami shared a chilling story trailer featuring PS5 gameplay and a first look at third-person combat.

Silent Hill f follows Shimizu Hinako, a high school student struggling under society's pressure of expectations, as she navigates her hometown of Ebisugaoka, which has become shrouded in fog and is undergoing a disturbing transformation.

"Players will have to unravel mysteries, battle otherworldly threats, and come face-to-face with choices that will determine Hinako’s fate," Konami said.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows the beginning of the transformation as Shimizu runs through her town, encountering various disturbing monsters, while also using a series of melee weapons to fend them off.

Silent Hill f - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Konami)

Konami has previously stated that Silent Hill f is a standalone title in the Silent Hill timeline, suggesting it won't have any connection to any previous games in the series, and that newcomers will need no prior knowledge of the franchise to experience the horror game.

Silent Hill f will receive various editions at launch, including a physical Day One Edition, Digital Standard, and Digital Deluxe Editions.

The Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions of Silent Hill f will feature digital bonuses including outfits, soundtrack samples, artbook, and 48 hours of early access.

Both the Digital Standard Edition and physical Day One edition are now available to pre-order and include the early purchase bonus items, while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes as a digital download.

Physical pre-orders for the Day One Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at select retailers will also offer a steelbook.