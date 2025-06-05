Silent Hill f gets an official release date and a creepy PS5 gameplay trailer
The Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions of Silent Hill f will offer 48 hours of early access
- Silent Hill f officially launches on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC
- Konami released a new PS5 gameplay trailer showcasing combat and a variety of monsters
- Pre-orders are now open
Silent Hill f, the next mainline game in Konami's horror series, officially launches on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
The announcement comes from PlayStation's June State of Play showcase, where Konami shared a chilling story trailer featuring PS5 gameplay and a first look at third-person combat.
Silent Hill f follows Shimizu Hinako, a high school student struggling under society's pressure of expectations, as she navigates her hometown of Ebisugaoka, which has become shrouded in fog and is undergoing a disturbing transformation.
"Players will have to unravel mysteries, battle otherworldly threats, and come face-to-face with choices that will determine Hinako’s fate," Konami said.
The trailer, which you can watch below, shows the beginning of the transformation as Shimizu runs through her town, encountering various disturbing monsters, while also using a series of melee weapons to fend them off.
Konami has previously stated that Silent Hill f is a standalone title in the Silent Hill timeline, suggesting it won't have any connection to any previous games in the series, and that newcomers will need no prior knowledge of the franchise to experience the horror game.
Silent Hill f will receive various editions at launch, including a physical Day One Edition, Digital Standard, and Digital Deluxe Editions.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions of Silent Hill f will feature digital bonuses including outfits, soundtrack samples, artbook, and 48 hours of early access.
Both the Digital Standard Edition and physical Day One edition are now available to pre-order and include the early purchase bonus items, while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes as a digital download.
Physical pre-orders for the Day One Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at select retailers will also offer a steelbook.
You might also like...
- Best PS5 games 2025 - top PlayStation 5 titles to play right now
- The first trailer for 007 First Light reveals a young James Bond and it's coming to PC and console in 2026, including Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 launch day live: all the latest news and updates as the console starts arriving with fans and at retailers
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.