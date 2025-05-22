Konami says newcomers can play Silent Hill f without any prior knowledge of the franchise: 'This is a completely new work independent of the series'

Konami has confirmed that Silent Hill f is a standalone game in the series

The studio says the upcoming game is "a completely new work independent of the series"

It also adds that players who have never played Silent Hill can experience Silent Hill f without worry

Konami has offered some insight into where Silent Hill f stands in the overall Silent Hill series.

In a new post shared on the Japanese Silent Hill X / Twitter account, Konami clarified that the upcoming horror game is a standalone title in the Silent Hill timeline, suggesting it won't have any connection to any previous games in the series (via IGN).

The studio also confirmed that players will need no prior knowledge of the franchise and that even newcomers to the series can experience Silent Hill f.

"This is a completely new work independent of the series," Konami said (translated via X / Twitter). "Even those who have never played the 'SILENT HILL' series can enjoy this game."

Only a few games in the series, like Silent Hill, Silent Hill 3, and Silent Hill Origins, have a connection, and Silent Hill 2 does offer some links to the first game, but both plots are not directly related.

While only some games take place in the titular town, Silent Hill f will notably take place away from America entirely, in the rural Japanese town of Ebisugaoka in the 1960s.

Konami revealed new details about the game in March, alongside a creepy new trailer. The story will follow teenager Shimizu Hinako, whose secluded hometown of Ebisugaoka is engulfed in a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare.

"As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive," the game description reads.

There's no release date for Silent Hill f just yet, but we know that the horror game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. And with Summer Game Fest right around the corner in June, there's every chance we get more details at the annual gaming event.