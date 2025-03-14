Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is

News
By published

1960s Japan is a compelling setting

Silent Hill f
(Image credit: Konami)
  • Silent Hill f has finally received a new trailer, courtesy of the latest Silent Hill Transmission showcase
  • The game will be set in a fictional Japanese town in the 1960s
  • No release date yet, but it's set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC

We finally have some new information on Silent Hill f, Konami's latest entry in the legendary psychological horror series.

For the first time since its announcement back in October 2022, Silent Hill f was granted more details via a dedicated Silent Hill Transmission showcase. We received a new three and a half minute trailer for the upcoming game, alongside details on its setting, story, and the artists involved in bringing its world to life.

Silent Hill f is set in the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka, in the 1960s. The setting, as detailed in the Transmission broadcast, is greatly inspired by Kanayama's Gifu Prefecture, and we see several comparison shots of the game world juxtaposed against its real-world inspiration.

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

Silent Hill f's protagonist is Shimizu Hinako, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl who witnesses her hometown become engulfed in a strange fog. Pulled into this warped version of her town, she'll need to fight terrifying monsters, solve puzzles, and make crucial decisions in order to survive. The story summary concludes by stating Silent Hill f is ultimately "a tale about a beautiful yet terrifying choice."

Developed by Neobards Entertainment, which has previously worked as a support studio for Capcom's Resident Evil series, Silent Hill f also has some eye-catching talent attached to it. The game's story has been penned by Ryukichi07, author of legendary horror visual novel series Higurashi When They Cry.

Furthermore, creature and character design is being handled by Kera, a striking visual artist who has previously worked on Square Enix titles including Lord of Vermillion and the Romancing SaGa series. Renowned series composer Akira Yamaoka is also set to contribute music to Silent Hill f.

The premise of a Silent Hill game being set in Japan is, I feel, an incredibly compelling one. Going off the trailer, the tone greatly reminds me of the Siren series of horror games. I'm intensely curious to know more about this "beautiful yet terrifying choice" the game will have us make, and its theme of finding beauty in terror - and vice versa - has the potential to be endlessly interesting. Not to mention utterly terrifying.

There is no release date for Silent Hill f as of yet. However, the game is slated for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can also wishlist it now on your platform of choice.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Atsu rides on horseback through a lush red forest
Ghost of Yōtei - everything we know so far
A character in heavy armor bows toward the left of the frame
Phantom Blade Zero - everything we know so far
A South of Midnight screenshot showing the game&#039;s world.
South of Midnight looks absolutely stunning, and it's now got an official release date
The two protagonists of Little Nightmares 3 stand atop a pile of books and other junk. One wears a bird skull as a helmet
Little Nightmares 3 - everything we know
The Luminary rides a horse across an open space at dusk
The return of a 'legendary' Japanese franchise could be the Xbox Developer Direct mystery title
MindsEye
MindsEye is a single-player action thriller from former GTA producer, launching Summer 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Latest in Gaming
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
Atelier Yumia
I was already sold on Atelier Yumia as an RPG, but I wasn’t expecting it to have my favorite crafting system in all of gaming
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Latest in News
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is
Google Chromecast 2
Google is finally rolling out a fix for broken Chromecasts – just as new bugs appear on the Chromecast with Google TV
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
The main battle pass characters in Fortnite Lawless, including Midas, Sub Zero and a large wolf-man
You'll finally be able to play Fortnite on Windows 11 Arm-powered laptops as Epic Games partners with Qualcomm
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
More about gaming
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.

The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
Atelier Yumia

I was already sold on Atelier Yumia as an RPG, but I wasn’t expecting it to have my favorite crafting system in all of gaming
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.

The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
See more latest
Most Popular
Rainbow Six Siege X promotional art.
The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X 6v6 mode might finally pull me away from Black Ops 6
A woman holds a phone and looks concerned in Caught
Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations
The TikTok logo appears on a smartphone screen with the United States flag in the background
Oracle could still end up running TikTok
Google Chromecast 2
Google is finally rolling out a fix for broken Chromecasts – just as new bugs appear on the Chromecast with Google TV
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
Some iPhone 16e owners are reporting Bluetooth audio issues that could be an iOS problem
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
MassJacker malware targets those looking for pirated software
The main battle pass characters in Fortnite Lawless, including Midas, Sub Zero and a large wolf-man
You'll finally be able to play Fortnite on Windows 11 Arm-powered laptops as Epic Games partners with Qualcomm
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'