Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is

Silent Hill f has finally received a new trailer, courtesy of the latest Silent Hill Transmission showcase

The game will be set in a fictional Japanese town in the 1960s

No release date yet, but it's set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC

We finally have some new information on Silent Hill f, Konami's latest entry in the legendary psychological horror series.

For the first time since its announcement back in October 2022, Silent Hill f was granted more details via a dedicated Silent Hill Transmission showcase. We received a new three and a half minute trailer for the upcoming game, alongside details on its setting, story, and the artists involved in bringing its world to life.

Silent Hill f is set in the fictional Japanese town of Ebisugaoka, in the 1960s. The setting, as detailed in the Transmission broadcast, is greatly inspired by Kanayama's Gifu Prefecture, and we see several comparison shots of the game world juxtaposed against its real-world inspiration.

Silent Hill f - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Silent Hill f's protagonist is Shimizu Hinako, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl who witnesses her hometown become engulfed in a strange fog. Pulled into this warped version of her town, she'll need to fight terrifying monsters, solve puzzles, and make crucial decisions in order to survive. The story summary concludes by stating Silent Hill f is ultimately "a tale about a beautiful yet terrifying choice."

Developed by Neobards Entertainment, which has previously worked as a support studio for Capcom's Resident Evil series, Silent Hill f also has some eye-catching talent attached to it. The game's story has been penned by Ryukichi07, author of legendary horror visual novel series Higurashi When They Cry.

Furthermore, creature and character design is being handled by Kera, a striking visual artist who has previously worked on Square Enix titles including Lord of Vermillion and the Romancing SaGa series. Renowned series composer Akira Yamaoka is also set to contribute music to Silent Hill f.

The premise of a Silent Hill game being set in Japan is, I feel, an incredibly compelling one. Going off the trailer, the tone greatly reminds me of the Siren series of horror games. I'm intensely curious to know more about this "beautiful yet terrifying choice" the game will have us make, and its theme of finding beauty in terror - and vice versa - has the potential to be endlessly interesting. Not to mention utterly terrifying.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no release date for Silent Hill f as of yet. However, the game is slated for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can also wishlist it now on your platform of choice.