Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
It's claimed Ubisoft has been intentionally "hiding information"
- A minority shareholder has accused Ubisoft of being "horribly mismanaged" and plans to protest outside the company's Paris headquarters
- Juraj Krúpa, CEO of AJ Investments claims Ubisoft failed to disclose acquisition discussions between Microsoft, EA, and others
- Krúpa also alleged that the company has been intentionally "hiding information"
Juraj Krúpa, CEO of AJ Investments and minority shareholder in Ubisoft, has accused the Assassin's Creed publisher of being "horribly mismanaged by current management" and is planning a protest outside the company's Paris headquarters.
According to a statement shared with IGN, Krúpa claims that Ubisoft failed to disclose acquisition discussions and pointed to a restricted article published on the investment platform, MergerMarket, which alleged "discussions between Microsoft, EA, and others that are interested in acquiring IPs from Ubisoft."
Krupa claims that: "Management did not inform [the] public about these steps either."
The investor also alleged that the company has been intentionally "hiding information", namely a partnership with the Saudi investment firm Savvy in relation to an Assassin's Creed Mirage downloadable content (DLC).
Krúpa wants a "clear roadmap for recovery" from the senior Ubisoft team to address "declining shareholder value, lackluster operational execution, and failure to adapt effectively to market trends."
Ubisoft has since shared a statement with IGN in response to Krúpa's claims, saying: "As we mentioned during our Q3 sales, the review of various transformational strategic and capitalistic options is ongoing.
"The Board has established an ad-hoc independent Committee to oversee this formal and competitive process, so as to extract the best value from Ubisoft’s assets and franchises for all stakeholders. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes."
In October 2024, Bloomberg reported that Ubisoft was considering selling almost the entire company to Tencent. At the time, Ubisoft was unable to offer any further details, but told IGN that it would "inform the market if and when appropriate".
