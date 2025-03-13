Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ

News
By published

It's claimed Ubisoft has been intentionally "hiding information"

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • A minority shareholder has accused Ubisoft of being "horribly mismanaged" and plans to protest outside the company's Paris headquarters
  • Juraj Krúpa, CEO of AJ Investments claims Ubisoft failed to disclose acquisition discussions between Microsoft, EA, and others
  • Krúpa also alleged that the company has been intentionally "hiding information"

Juraj Krúpa, CEO of AJ Investments and minority shareholder in Ubisoft, has accused the Assassin's Creed publisher of being "horribly mismanaged by current management" and is planning a protest outside the company's Paris headquarters.

According to a statement shared with IGN, Krúpa claims that Ubisoft failed to disclose acquisition discussions and pointed to a restricted article published on the investment platform, MergerMarket, which alleged "discussions between Microsoft, EA, and others that are interested in acquiring IPs from Ubisoft."

Krupa claims that: "Management did not inform [the] public about these steps either."

The investor also alleged that the company has been intentionally "hiding information", namely a partnership with the Saudi investment firm Savvy in relation to an Assassin's Creed Mirage downloadable content (DLC).

Krúpa wants a "clear roadmap for recovery" from the senior Ubisoft team to address "declining shareholder value, lackluster operational execution, and failure to adapt effectively to market trends."

Ubisoft has since shared a statement with IGN in response to Krúpa's claims, saying: "As we mentioned during our Q3 sales, the review of various transformational strategic and capitalistic options is ongoing.

"The Board has established an ad-hoc independent Committee to oversee this formal and competitive process, so as to extract the best value from Ubisoft’s assets and franchises for all stakeholders. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes."

In October 2024, Bloomberg reported that Ubisoft was considering selling almost the entire company to Tencent. At the time, Ubisoft was unable to offer any further details, but told IGN that it would "inform the market if and when appropriate".

You might also like...

TOPICS
Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A screenshot showing Naoe looking at the hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Beware of spoilers! Early copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows have been leaked weeks before its release
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
Assassin&#039;s Creed Origins key art - Bayek standing in front of a pyramid
If Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 issues continue like this, I'll fully convert to SteamOS for gaming as Ubisoft is forced to fix Assassin’s Creed games
Naoe and Yasuke fight side by side
Assassin's Creed Shadows release date and everything we know
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassins Creed Shadows isn't even out yet, but it seems the game's first DLC may have already leaked online
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art showing Naoe and Yasuke drawing weapons and standing side by side, against a red background
Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-order sales are in line with one of the biggest entries in the franchise
Latest in Gaming Industry
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
An armed man walks away from a muscle car
Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases
A screenshot of Silent Hill 2&#039;s main protagonist James in a car park looking out across the lake
More Silent Hill remakes could be on the way as Konami is set to continue its partnership with Bloober Team
Talion fighting an orc in Shadow of War
Warner Bros. has closed three studios and canceled its Wonder Woman game
Latest in News
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
The Russo brothers posing for a photograph and Herman carrying a Volkswagen camper van in The Electric State
'We're optimists': AI enthusiasts Joe and Anthony Russo defend its use in movies and TV shows, but admit there are 'very real dangers' around its application
More about gaming industry
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local

SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone

Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
See more latest
Most Popular
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
Workers in a futuristic office
40% of IT leaders scared to admit mistakes due to workplace culture of fear
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in Sky Blue
The new Apple MacBook Air M4 has a weird quirk with its performance cores - but it's nothing to worry about