Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'

Xbox's Copilot for Gaming feature will be released on mobile in April for Xbox Insiders

Copilot is an AI sidekick designed to enhance the Xbox experience

The tool will help players in-game and will be "personalized to you"

Microsoft has shared new details about its new Copilot for Gaming feature, which is set to go live on mobile for Xbox Insiders in April.

In the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast, host Ethan Rothamel was joined by Fatima Kardar, CVP Gaming AI, and Jason Ronald, VP of Next Generation, to discuss the development of Copilot for Gaming, a new AI sidekick aimed at enhancing the Xbox experience (via Xbox Wire).

"That is one of the things that we are working on and we want to bring it out to players to try," Kardar said. "Copilot in the context of Xbox has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you, the way that you like to play and it should be able to help you get further in gaming, be your companion, and help connect you with family and communities."

Microsoft's Copilot was released in 2023 and is described as an all-encompassing AI chatbot and assistant that can be used on Windows, specifically applications like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Now that the AI tool is coming to Xbox, Kardar explained that the sidekick can be personalized to help players and show up when it's needed in-game.

Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast - YouTube Watch On

"AI is going to be there and you can chat with it and trash talk you if that's what you need, but really AI can bring those people together and help you tell when your friends are doing things as well."

Kardar continued, saying, "It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment. So I think we really have to think of the experience that we built, it can't be intrusive, it cannot show up in the middle of the game."

Kardar said that Xbox wants people to "try it" because the more people who do, the more Copilot will learn. That's one of the reasons it's coming to mobile first for Xbox Insiders next month, according to Ronald, because it's a swifter way for Microsoft to receive feedback.