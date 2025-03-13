Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'

News
By published

Copilot will "trash talk" players if they want it to

Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Xbox's Copilot for Gaming feature will be released on mobile in April for Xbox Insiders
  • Copilot is an AI sidekick designed to enhance the Xbox experience
  • The tool will help players in-game and will be "personalized to you"

Microsoft has shared new details about its new Copilot for Gaming feature, which is set to go live on mobile for Xbox Insiders in April.

In the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast, host Ethan Rothamel was joined by Fatima Kardar, CVP Gaming AI, and Jason Ronald, VP of Next Generation, to discuss the development of Copilot for Gaming, a new AI sidekick aimed at enhancing the Xbox experience (via Xbox Wire).

"That is one of the things that we are working on and we want to bring it out to players to try," Kardar said. "Copilot in the context of Xbox has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you, the way that you like to play and it should be able to help you get further in gaming, be your companion, and help connect you with family and communities."

Microsoft's Copilot was released in 2023 and is described as an all-encompassing AI chatbot and assistant that can be used on Windows, specifically applications like Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Now that the AI tool is coming to Xbox, Kardar explained that the sidekick can be personalized to help players and show up when it's needed in-game.

Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast - YouTube Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast - YouTube
Watch On

"AI is going to be there and you can chat with it and trash talk you if that's what you need, but really AI can bring those people together and help you tell when your friends are doing things as well."

Kardar continued, saying, "It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment. So I think we really have to think of the experience that we built, it can't be intrusive, it cannot show up in the middle of the game."

Kardar said that Xbox wants people to "try it" because the more people who do, the more Copilot will learn. That's one of the reasons it's coming to mobile first for Xbox Insiders next month, according to Ronald, because it's a swifter way for Microsoft to receive feedback.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Copilot on a laptop
What is Copilot: Microsoft’s AI chatbot isn't just for Windows users
Microsoft Copilot Vision
Microsoft Copilot Vision is the perfect holiday shopping buddy, and it’s finally here
Microsoft Copilot on a laptop.
New Microsoft 365 AI offering means all your workers can use Copilot for free
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
Windows 11 is set to offer the option nobody was crying out for – having Copilot automatically load in the background when the PC boots
Microsoft Copilot on a laptop.
I think Microsoft is smart to follow OpenAI in making these premium features free
A person&#039;s hand using DeepSeek on their mobile phone
In surprise move Microsoft announces DeepSeek R1 is coming to CoPilot+ PCs – here’s how to get it
Latest in Gaming
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
Latest in News
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Xbox Copilot in Minecraft
Microsoft confirms Copilot can be tested by Xbox Insiders next month and shares new details about how the AI sidekick will enhance the player experience: 'It has to be about gameplay, it has to be personalized to you'
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
More about gaming
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham

Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.

Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.

Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com
See more latest
Most Popular
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com
Dune Awakening screenshot showing the exploration of The O&#039;odham
Latest Dune Awakening trailer provides a deeper look at open-world exploration on the planet Arrakis
close-up of soundbar mesh with Sonos branding
Sonos reportedly cancels its streaming video player, but I hope it resurrects one part of it, because it could be huge
A close-up photo of an iPhone, with the App Store icon prominent in the center of the image.
Thousands of iOS apps found to expose user data and leak Stripe keys
Emily takes a selfie in front of her apartment window in Rome in Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris season 5: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return
Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Best Google Chromecast Apps
Following recent problems, Chromecasts are getting a free update to Android 14 – here's what that means
The Steam Logo on a mobile phone in front of a wall of games.
Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life