I'm a hardcore PC gamer who's reviewed dozens of gaming laptops – these deals are the only ones worth buying this Prime Day
It's game on for big discounts this Prime Day
Amazon Prime 'Day' might be more of a Prime Week this year, but that's no bad thing - you've got even more time than usual to snap up a great deal on one of the best gaming laptops.
It's not just Amazon that has great deals this week, either: anyone looking for an excellent budget gaming laptop should also be sure to check out Best Buy in the US and Currys in the UK. But if you'd prefer a curated list, I've got you covered for that too: below, you'll find a roundup of the very best discounts on gaming laptops. I've only included models I'd actually consider buying myself, from affordable systems to mighty desktop-replacement powerhouses.
Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050
Processor: Intel Core 5 210H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The TUF brand from Asus has long offered some great budget gaming laptops, and the new F16 is no exception. With an RTX 4050 GPU and next-gen Intel Core 210H processor, this is an affordable system that won't let you down.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core i7 14650HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
With a terabyte of storage, a speedy 165Hz display, an Intel Core HX chip, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, the ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank - and it's currently 15% off at Amazon for Prime Day, a respectable discount on an excellent device.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Need a monster of a gaming laptop? Forget Amazon, Best Buy has you covered: the MSI Vector 16 HX AI packs a mighty RTX 5080 GPU along with a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra HX chip with built-in NPU for handling AI workloads as well as multitasking when gaming.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
One of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this Prime Day, the TUF Gaming A16 from Asus isn't even on Amazon - it's a healthy $300 discount available from Best Buy. With an RTX 5070 and 165Hz display, this is a fantastic pick.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
A modest $100 discount, but still worthy of inclusion: the Acer Nitro V brings an RTX 4000 GPU and Core i7 processor to the table, powering a super-fast 165Hz 15-inch display.
Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
A £200 discount on a recently-released Nvidia RTX 5000 gaming machine is no joke; anyone looking for a totally future-proof laptop should absolutely consider this Legion 5 model from Lenovo. With 32GB of RAM and an Intel HX gaming CPU backing up the powerful RTX 5070 graphics card, this system can go the distance.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The GPU at the heart of this gaming laptop from MSI is a little older, but for gaming on the Cyborg 15's 1080p screen, that's no problem. At £599, it's one of the cheapest gaming laptops I'd actually say is worth buying this Prime Day.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Save almost a quarter off the retail price on this midrange gaming laptop from Acer, the Nitro V16. Sporting an RTX 4000 GPU and a terabyte of storage for all your favorite games, it's a great pick for gamers who have a bit of cash to splash but don't want to go overboard with their spending.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Not to be confused with Acer's more budget-friendly Nitro V16, the Asus Gaming V16 is a powerhouse laptop packing an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU in a surprisingly thin chassis - perfect for creative students and professionals who want to game once the workday is over.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
A solid discount of £200 on one of Lenovo's premium-feeling LOQ gaming laptops is nothing to be sniffed at. Although the RTX 4070 laptop GPU powering this LOQ 15 model is a last-gen GPU, it's still plenty powerful for playing the latest triple-A games.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.
