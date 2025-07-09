I'm a hardcore PC gamer who's reviewed dozens of gaming laptops – these deals are the only ones worth buying this Prime Day

Amazon Prime 'Day' might be more of a Prime Week this year, but that's no bad thing - you've got even more time than usual to snap up a great deal on one of the best gaming laptops.

It's not just Amazon that has great deals this week, either: anyone looking for an excellent budget gaming laptop should also be sure to check out Best Buy in the US and Currys in the UK. But if you'd prefer a curated list, I've got you covered for that too: below, you'll find a roundup of the very best discounts on gaming laptops. I've only included models I'd actually consider buying myself, from affordable systems to mighty desktop-replacement powerhouses.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the US

Save $400 Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.

Asus TUF Gaming F16: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The TUF brand from Asus has long offered some great budget gaming laptops, and the new F16 is no exception. With an RTX 4050 GPU and next-gen Intel Core 210H processor, this is an affordable system that won't let you down.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,499 now $1,275 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i7 14650HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB With a terabyte of storage, a speedy 165Hz display, an Intel Core HX chip, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, the ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank - and it's currently 15% off at Amazon for Prime Day, a respectable discount on an excellent device.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $2,499 now $2,299 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Need a monster of a gaming laptop? Forget Amazon, Best Buy has you covered: the MSI Vector 16 HX AI packs a mighty RTX 5080 GPU along with a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra HX chip with built-in NPU for handling AI workloads as well as multitasking when gaming.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB One of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this Prime Day, the TUF Gaming A16 from Asus isn't even on Amazon - it's a healthy $300 discount available from Best Buy. With an RTX 5070 and 165Hz display, this is a fantastic pick.

Acer Nitro V: was $949 now $849 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB A modest $100 discount, but still worthy of inclusion: the Acer Nitro V brings an RTX 4000 GPU and Core i7 processor to the table, powering a super-fast 165Hz 15-inch display.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo Legion 5: was £1,549.99 now £1,349.99 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB A £200 discount on a recently-released Nvidia RTX 5000 gaming machine is no joke; anyone looking for a totally future-proof laptop should absolutely consider this Legion 5 model from Lenovo. With 32GB of RAM and an Intel HX gaming CPU backing up the powerful RTX 5070 graphics card, this system can go the distance.

MSI Cyborg 15: was £799 now £599 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The GPU at the heart of this gaming laptop from MSI is a little older, but for gaming on the Cyborg 15's 1080p screen, that's no problem. At £599, it's one of the cheapest gaming laptops I'd actually say is worth buying this Prime Day.

Acer Nitro V16: was £1,099 now £829 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Save almost a quarter off the retail price on this midrange gaming laptop from Acer, the Nitro V16. Sporting an RTX 4000 GPU and a terabyte of storage for all your favorite games, it's a great pick for gamers who have a bit of cash to splash but don't want to go overboard with their spending.

Asus Gaming V16: was £1,199 now £949 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Not to be confused with Acer's more budget-friendly Nitro V16, the Asus Gaming V16 is a powerhouse laptop packing an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU in a surprisingly thin chassis - perfect for creative students and professionals who want to game once the workday is over.