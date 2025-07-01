Even though there are early Prime Day deals already live at Amazon ahead of next week's sale, the retailer has a disappointing selection of laptop offers right now. However, it's not a problem, as the likes of Best Buy, Dell, and HP all have some excellent laptop deals that I'd recommend if you're shopping for a new device today.

One excellent value day-to-day device is this brand-new Dell 15 Laptop at Dell for $399 (was $549). It features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – a solid spec for the price if you need an affordable and capable device for everyday use, light work, video streaming, and general admin tasks.

If you're able to spend a bit more, I'd also consider this HP OmniBook 5 Flip at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $799.99). Again, it's a well-built machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It costs a premium as you also get the added flexibility of flipping the 14-inch touchscreen around into a tablet mode for even easier browsing and a better experience when watching videos.

Today's 11 best laptop deals ahead of Prime Day

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $119 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $100 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell 15 Laptop: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is one of the first price cuts I've seen on the newest Dell 15 Laptop – and it brings the powerful mid-range device down to a great low price. Inside, you'll find a capable Intel i5 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD. I don't always see these solid specs for this sort of price, so it's the laptop I'd go for if I needed a good day-to-day machine that also needs to be able to handle a bit of multitasking and more demanding work.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $749.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big nearly $300 saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $949.99 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This is a slightly older clearance offer but I think it's still one of the best value laptop deals in Dell's latest sale. The Dell Inpsiron 14 features a top-end Intel Core 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 1TGB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with multitasking and handling more demanding work and productivity tasks. And at 14 inches, it's a much more portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option.

HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a solid $250 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core 7 processor, a massive 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises, too.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB There's a whopping $400 saving on this modern and powerful Dell 14 Plus. It boasts a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage. Those specs can easily handle the majority of day-to-day tasks, light work, video calls, streaming, multitasking, and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Anyone looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet should seriously consider the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's flexible, versatile, and perfect for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. The bundle also includes the near-essential keyboard cover, which turns this tablet into an even more useful laptop. Getting all of this is a single package with a fancy Snapdragon processor, and lots of RAM and storage, is an excellent buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.