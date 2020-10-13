Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: all the best sales live now

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are here, and we've found you all the best offers available now in the retailer's annual shopping extravaganza. Whether you're looking for a cheap everyday browsing machine, or something with a bit more might, you'll find a range of offers on Asus, Lenovo, Dell and HP machines, as well as some elusive MacBook deals. We've seen Amazon offering some excellent laptop deals so far in 2020, so it made sense that it would go all out with its Amazon Prime Day deals.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these offers, but if you don't have one, you can also take part by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it). The trial won't just give you access to these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals - it'll keep going well into the holiday shopping period as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals available now

You'll find all the latest Amazon Prime Day laptop deals just below. From Acer to Apple, there's a strong variety of offers available right now. If you're shopping in the UK, you'll find the latest Prime Day laptop deals in your region just below.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the US

Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get right now. With a 14-inch FHD display, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and a backlit keyboard, this Chromebook comes with a free year of 100GBs of Google Drive storage.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020) with 256GB SSD in Space Silver: $999.00 $899.99 at Amazon

With 256GB SSD, the new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and 10th-generation Intel Core processor, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a better value in 2020. It's an excellent yet affordable entry to the MacBook line for casual users.View Deal

Asus Zenbook Duo: $1,149.00 $999.99 at Amazon

We were seriously impressed with the Asus Zenbook Duo when we reviewed it earlier this year, so we're even more excited to see it marked down below $1,000. Packed with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge Bezel Touch display, this unique two display laptop is a fantastic deal.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15: $1,899 $1,149 on Amazon

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is a godsend for creative professionals, packed with Intel H-series processors and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save more than $800 in the US.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020) with 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Apple's thinnest and lightest MacBook is cheaper than ever, giving budget-minded consumers a more affordable entry to the MacBook line. With twice the storage space as the base configuration and a 10th-generation i5 processor, this laptop is excellent for casual and novice photographers.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 512GB SSD: $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Take home best MacBook Pro has rolled out in years for less. This 16-inch model may be the base configuration, with 512GB of storage and a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, but it's still more than powerful enough for content creators and 3D designers alike.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 deal: $2,599.99 $2,099.99 at Amazon.com

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for around $2,000, but you're in luck. Amazon has the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on sale for $2,099.99. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance gaming on the go.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD: $2,799 $2,399 at Amazon

The best MacBook Pro cheaper now than ever before. This powerful configuration will not only save you a pretty penny but also give you lots of storage space, 16GB of memory and a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 chip – ideal for content creators and artists out there.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Asus Chromebook C223NA 11.6-inch: £210 £150 at Amazon

This brilliant Chromebook from Asus is now just £150 for Amazon Prime day, making it a brilliant purchase for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still performs brilliantly. It's especially good for students, and a mouse is included as well.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C523NA 15.6-inch: £360 £250 at Amazon

This brilliant Chromebook from Asus is now just £150 for Amazon Prime day, making it a brilliant purchase for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still performs brilliantly. It's especially good for students, and a mouse is included as well.View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 14, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £550 £449 at Amazon

This portable laptop isn't just light enough to carry around with you, it packs a decent amount of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It's also on offer for a brilliant price on Amazon Prime Day, making it well worth checking out.View Deal

Huawei MateBook 13 2020, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £749 £549 at Amazon

Save 15% off this excellent thin and light laptop from Huawei. With a 2K screen, along with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Windows 10 laptop is an excellent choice for day-to-day work.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £800 £599 at Amazon

At first glance, £600 for a Chromebook seems a huge amount, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one of the best Chromebooks money can buy, with specs you'd usually see in a Windows 10 machine, which means Chrome OS simply flies on this machine - and it's £200 off for Prime Day!View Deal

Asus TUF FX505, Intel Core i5, GTX 1650: £765 £630 at Amazon

This brilliant budget gaming laptop manages to keep the price down without cutting too many corners. You should be able to play any modern game with this thing, though you may need to tweak a few settings. But, for the price, this is amazing value.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £850 £660 at Amazon

This is an incredible deal for Microsoft's gorgeous Windows 10 tablet. Packing a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, this is now at its lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day. You don't want to miss this deal!View Deal

ASUS ZenBook 14 UX434FLC Laptop: £999.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Asus has equipped this 14-inch laptop with a novel ‘screenpad’ tucked beneath the keyboard, a 5.65-inch secondary touchscreen that can be put to all sorts of good use. This model is built around Intel’s Core i5-10210U CPU and has GeForce MX250 graphics, with 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus a 16GB Intel Optane module. It’s also a seriously light and portable machine.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £1,000 £779 at Amazon

Microsoft's thin and light Surface Laptop 3 is a gorgeously-designed device, and on Amazon Prime Day it's at one of the lowest prices we've seen. This packs a new 10th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3-inch Laptop: £999 £799 at Amazon

The Galaxy Book S is a very light laptop (950g) and this model (in a gold colour) features an Intel Core i5 CPU (not the Snapdragon chip) with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Battery life is a strong point, and with the price reduced by 20%, this is definitely a tempting deal for those looking for a supremely portable laptop.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: £1,150 £999 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop on Amazon Prime Day, but don't want to skimp on performance, then this is a great deal. This machine will be able to play modern games on medium and high settings, and it's under that magic £1,000 mark.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch Laptop: £1,249 £999 at Amazon

This slim laptop weighs less than 1kg and comes with a seriously jaw-dropping Full HD QLED display. Offering superb battery life, and the ability to upgrade not just the storage, but also system memory, there’s plenty of flexibility with the Galaxy Book Ion. This more compact 13.3-inch version of the Ion with a Core i5-10210U CPU comes with an impressive 20% discount, sneaking in at just under a grand.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6-inch Laptop: £1,299 £1,049 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB of system RAM, this larger version of the Galaxy Book Ion comes with 512GB of storage courtesy of an NVMe SSD. It’s a premium product that benefits from upgradable components and a fingerprint scanner, and the jewel in the crown is a superb QLED display. With £250 off, it’s a more affordable proposition too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop: £1,349 £1,099 at Amazon

Samsung has produced an impressive 2-in-1 with a gorgeous QLED display, and an equally striking finish (in royal blue in this case). This Galaxy Book has an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor and seriously impressive battery life, with some nifty features like being able to wirelessly charge your Samsung Galaxy phone (or wearables). This almost 20% discount takes a good deal of pain out of the price.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 2020, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM: £1,800 £1,399 at Amazon

Save a huge £400 of this brilliant thin and light gaming laptop. With a stunning design and powerful components, this is a brilliant gaming laptop deal for Amazon Prime Day. It's not the most powerful, but it'll still be able to handle most games without trouble.View Deal

HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2070: £1,600 £1,400 at Amazon

Knock a hefty £200 off this brilliant 17-inch gaming laptop on Amazon Prime Day. With an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 10th gen Core i7 CPU, this machine will handle pretty much any modern game with ease, and it features a fast 144Hz screen as well.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G732LXS 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop: £3,499.99 £2,699.99 at Amazon

This powerful 17-inch gaming machine is loaded with an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card with 8GB VRAM to give you blazing-fast frame rates on the go. The Full HD display offers an incredible 300Hz refresh rate and you get 32GB of system RAM plus a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. The 23% discount on offer here saves you a cool £800.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: will these prices drop any lower?

Amazon is unlikely to drop the prices of its Prime Day laptop deals further than this in 2020. While Black Friday is just around the corner, Amazon wants to make the biggest dent it can with its Prime Day sale. By launching it so close to the biggest retail event of the calendar year, Amazon is looking to get in early and claim a good wedge of the Black Friday cash.

Plus, we saw that last year's Prime Day laptop deals didn't drop further in price at Amazon over November and December last year. That means these are likely the lowest prices we'll see on these laptops at Amazon this year.

However, it should be noted that the November sales are particularly good for cheap laptops. Traditionally that's when we see the very best laptop deals of the year from other retailers and the manufacturers themselves: Dell, HP, and so on.

This year is, of course, different. There's a global pandemic, which has affected laptop stock (and consumer spending) throughout the summer. The new timing of the event may affect things, too. With these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals appearing so close to November - rather than in July, like usual - Amazon may need to compete harder to persuade you to spend now instead of waiting, which means we could see even bigger discounts than usual.

Our advice? If you really like a laptop and its price tag now, go for it while you still can. There's no guarantee a deal will reappear in November; and if it does, there's also no guarantee you'll beat the competition to a flash sale.