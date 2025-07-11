For the past four days I've been covering Prime Day laptop deals, and while there have been some brilliant offers at Amazon and rival retailers, I've also noticed a worrying trend. Namely: there are too many third-party sellers pushing laptop deals that seem too good to be true – and which on closer inspection turn out to be bad deals.

The problem is that these deals can often appear alongside real deals that are actually worth buying, and it can sometimes be difficult to identify which is worth buying and which should be avoided.

Buying a new laptop can be confusing enough at the best of times, so having to think about which deals are good and which are misleading only makes things harder.

So, I've put together this guide to not only help you avoid wasting your money on a bad deal, but also to point you towards 10 of the best laptop deals on Amazon that are worth buying.

Make sure you also check out our guides on the best laptops, best MacBooks and best Chromebooks; if you see any of the laptops we suggest in those guides on sale, then you can buy with confidence.

How to avoid bad deals

To begin with, let's take a look at one of those bad deals and I'll point out some of the red flags.

I'm not going to show the specific deal here, but it is a genuine listing that you can find if you look for it. It's for a 16in Windows 11 gaming laptop and according to the listing, the regular price is $1,499.99 – but it's selling for $331.49.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, sadly, that's because it is. I would not touch this deal, no matter how cheap. Here are some red flags:

🚩 Massive price cut – a gaming laptop for $331.49 is a big red flag, especially with the claim it's usually selling for $1,500. Legitimate deals are good, but this would be a huge discount, especially for a gaming laptop

🚩 Unknown brand – I've never heard of the brand selling this laptop, so have no idea what its reputation is (if it has one). At least with the likes of Dell, HP and Apple, you know what you're getting

🚩 Dodgy specs – this is the real killer. The specs either don't make sense or are worryingly vague. The '12th Quad-Core Processor' turns out to be a three-year-old Intel N97 CPU that apparently outperforms the 'Pentium N5030 and Celeron N5095', which are both old and weak CPUs, definitely not something you'd want in a gaming laptop.

It also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, when modern gaming laptops should really be offering the newer and faster DDR5 memory. Crucially, there's no graphics card, just an undisclosed integrated GPU, which would make this essentially completely useless for playing games on.

🚩 Customer reviews – this is the biggest red flag, I think, as customer reviews can be a great way to see if a product is worth buying. If there are no reviews at all, you can't make that call. Also, it suggests that either no one has bought it, or the listing has just gone up. Either way, that's not a good sign.

If the product does have customer reviews, it's worth taking time to read them to get an idea of what the device is like. Sadly, customer reviews can also be faked – tell-tale signs are reviews that read like the product description (even using the same phrases and language), or if there are a small number of reviews that are all extremely popular. Even the best laptops will have a healthy range of reviews, as no product is perfect, and popular devices should have hundreds of reviews, rather than a handful.

So, how much of a problem is this? Unfortunately, I've seen quite a few similarly bad laptop deals on Amazon's sites, and while I want to stress that these are not being sold by Amazon, it does make finding legitimate deals harder.

I've not bought or tried any of these laptops, and who knows, maybe they work fine. After all, spending only around $300 on a laptop means you can't expect to be getting cutting-edge technology.

What I do take issue with is the suggestion that this laptop was previously sold for $1,500 (unless we're talking three years ago). The fact that it's being called a gaming laptop is also misleading, as you will not be able to play modern games on this thing.

How to spot good deals

The good news is that there are some easy things to help avoid misleading deals and save money on a laptop that will do everything you need. Here are my top tips:

✅ Look for those red flags I mentioned above. If any deal you look at has even one of those red flags, let alone all of them, then use caution.

✅ Take your time and do research. With Prime Day now stretching over four days, you don't need to rush. Planning what you need from a laptop can make finding a good deal even easier. If you see a deal that catches your eye, make sure you check out reviews for the laptop, including from reputable review sites like us at TechRadar, as well as any customer reviews on the Amazon store page. Lots of good reviews mean you should be able to buy in confidence. Bad reviews, or no reviews at all, are a bad sign.

✅ Use our buying guides. We have loads of great buying guides that give you clear, unbiased buying advice for a range of devices, and they have been hand-picked by experts with years (and in my case, decades) of experience. For laptops, make sure you check our best laptops, best gaming laptops, best budget laptops, and best MacBooks guides - we also have a widget that finds you the best prices for each laptop as well.

✅ Buy from reputable retailers. Avoid websites you've never used before (or heard about), and when it comes to buying from Amazon, for big-ticket-items like laptops, it's safest to buy direct from Amazon itself, rather than a third-party retailer. These third parties sell their items through the Amazon website, but they have nothing to do with Amazon.

✅ Use my Prime Day laptop deals live blog for inspiration and advice. Throughout this week I'm running a live blog highlighting all the very best laptop deals that I find, with direct links to the retailers so you can buy the ones that catch your eye. I've been writing about laptops for nearly 20 years now, and I'm only picking deals that are worth spending money on, and that includes only linking to trusted retailers, and only suggesting laptops with decent specifications.

Bonus tip: it seems like a lot of the misleading deals I'm finding on Amazon by third party retailers are using AI-generated artwork with creatures and characters seemingly coming out of the screens. It's a cool effect, but it's enough of a pattern to suggest you'd be better off avoiding them.

To be clear, the misleading deals aren't from Amazon itself, and there are loads of genuinely great Amazon laptop deals. Read on for my pick of 10 of the best.

The 10 best Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon

Save $117 Asus Asus Chromebook CM14: was $279 now $162 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Helio

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB Thanks to a massive 42% price cut, this fantastic Chromebook is now better value than ever, and it's a great cheap choice for people looking to switch from Windows. It's also a great example of how Chromebooks can offer very good performance on cheaper hardware, something that Windows 11 still struggles with, making it a good choice for people looking to buy their first Chromebook.

Save $77.11 Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399.99 now $322.88 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3 7320C

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB



This Chromebook was designed with Google AI's newest innovations in mind so you can take full advantage of them. You also get 2TB of cloud storage for 12 months, courtesy of Google. You can work, complete everyday tasks, and game thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor. All of that, tough security characteristics for ChromeOS, and up to twelve hours of battery power, so it'll last for a full workday or a long journey.

Save $74.04 HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $285.95 at Amazon Display: 14-inches

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB



This model will enable you to comfortably work from home and enjoy streaming media thanks to its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. It also has a pretty decent battery life of up to twelve hours and fifteen minutes and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025 (see the deal below if you want a bigger SSD). Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Save $320 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,199.99 now $879.99 at Amazon Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB All the power you need for work or school in a lightweight package. The 10-core Snapdragon X Plus is extremely efficient and a marked improvement over previous Surface Laptop generations. At under $900 during Prime Day deals, you can't go wrong here.

Asus TUF Gaming F16: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The TUF brand from Asus has long offered some great budget gaming laptops, and the new F16 is no exception. With an RTX 4050 GPU and next-gen Intel Core 210H processor, this is an affordable system that won't let you down.

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Powered by the M4 chip, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch provides just about everything you need for your daily activities. Whether you're working on multiple tasks simultaneously or simply enjoying your favourite content, there's more than enough here to warrant its price, and the £1,207 sale makes a purchase much more tempting.

Save $201 Dell XPS 13: was $1,600 now $1,399 at Amazon Display: 13.4in FHD 120Hz

CPU: Qualcomm 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD I've always been a fan of Dell's premium XPS line-up, which deliver outstanding performance and a beautiful, slim design. In our review for the 2025 Intel model, we called it "one of the best laptops money can buy."

Save $240 Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,299.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB With an OLED 14-inch display, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition should be on your radar if you're looking for one of the best laptops for productivity and multitasking. It's a Copilot+ laptop, so AI features and tools work especially well.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,499 now $1,275 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i7 14650HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB With a terabyte of storage, a speedy 165Hz display, an Intel Core HX chip, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, the ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank - and it's currently 15% off at Amazon for Prime Day, a respectable discount on an excellent device.

