A super-cheap laptop that's actually worth buying! (Image credit: Asus // Future) Are you looking for a super-cheap laptop, but don't want a Chromebook? Usually, cheap Windows 11 laptops around the $250 price point aren't actually worth buying, as too many compromises have been made, especially when it comes to under-powered components, which makes using Windows 11 a chore. But there are some exceptions, like this great laptop deal: Asus Vivobook Go, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 128GB SSD: was $329.99 now $219.99 from Amazon This laptop won't be for everyone - the Ryzen 3 chip and 8GB of RAM means that this isn't going to be a productivity powerhouse. The 128GB SSD is also quite low these days, especially once Windows 11 is installed. However, at $219.99, you are getting a full Windows 11 experience that will work fine for tasks such as browsing the web and creating documents, making it an ideal laptop for students and people on a budget who are looking for a solid, no-frills, cheap laptop. It would make an excellent first laptop for kids as well, and because it runs Windows 11, it means you have more flexibility than with a Chromebook running Chrome OS at the same price point.

Massive savings on this brilliant Samsung laptop (Image credit: Future / Samsung) Another awesome deal that's still going strong - and has even dropped by a further $50 since I last recommended it earlier this week, is over at Best Buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360. Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was $1,349.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy With an Intel Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM and a stunning OLED touchscreen, this is a brilliant performer, and a versatile laptop, as it can be used as a normal laptop, or with the keyboard folded back, it can be used like a tablet. Now with a huge $600 discount, this excellent 2-in-1 laptop is now better value than ever.

Don't miss the cheapest MacBook deal yet! (Image credit: Future / Apple) Not tempted by that last Dell XPS 13 deal? How about this ultra-low price for a MacBook Air? I loved the original M1 MacBook Air when it launched back in 2020, and while I don't recommend it quite so much these days due to its age, it continues to get brilliant price cuts, making it a great and affordable choice for people who want a MacBook but who are on a budget - and don't care about having the very latest tech. This Apple MacBook Air 13-inch comes with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB memory, and 256GB storage, making it a fantastic laptop for students. Right now, it's available at Walmart for one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for this device, and it's dropped a further $50 since the beginning of the week, making it one you definitely want to add to your back-to-school shortlist. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 256GB): was $649 now $599 at Walmart

Could this be the best Dell XPS 13 deal ever?! (Image credit: Dell) OK, it's the last day of Prime Day (yeah I hate that it doesn't make sense to type that) and I think I've found the best laptop deal yet - and maybe the best deal for an XPS 13 laptop. Dell XPS 13, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: was $1,099 now $749.99 from Dell This is an incredible offer from Dell, and while it's not the most powerful version of the XPS 13, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for the new model, which comes with some pretty great specs for the price, giving even the mighty MacBook Air a run for its money. Just bear in mind that this entry level model does not come with a touchscreen, and the 256GB SSD is a bit on the slight side these days.

Dell XPS mega sale! (Image credit: Future) This excellent deal on the Dell XPS 13 is still going strong, though this deal isn't at Amazon, but from Dell directly. It's always been one of my favorite laptops, and this model, which has had a huge $400 price cut from Dell, comes with some pretty great hardware, including the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip, 1TB storage and 16GB of RAM. Usually the price of this model puts it out of reach for a lot of people, but for Prime Day the price is closer to the MacBook Air - and it offers much better performance. Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Dell is also selling a model of the XPS 13 with half the storage (512GB) for $949.99 (which is on the same webpage, you just select which offer you want), which is a more affordable option if you don't need as much storage space (the price cut isn't as steep, however, but $250 off is still nothing to be sniffed at).