Amazon Prime Day laptop deals end soon — here are my 15+ top picks for last-minute shoppers
These are the best Prime Day laptop deals still available
Amazon Prime Day is almost over and time is running out to grab the best Prime Day laptop deals before the event wraps up at midnight. While the name suggests a one-day affair, this year's sale has stretched across four days—and this is your last chance to score serious savings.
Alongside my team of laptop pros, I’ll be scouring not just Amazon but also competitors like Best Buy and Walmart, who are offering their own steep discounts to stay in the game. Whether you're after a powerful MacBook, a budget-friendly Chromebook, or a high-performance Windows laptop, I’ll be curating only the most worthwhile deals.
• See all of today's deals at Amazon
Instead of bouncing from site to site, keep this page bookmarked. I’ll be updating it throughout the day with hand-picked deals that truly offer value—not just flashy price drops. With nearly two decades of experience covering laptops and every Prime Day since the first, I’ll make sure you're not just saving money, but buying smart.
Expect clear explanations of what makes each deal worthwhile, plain-English breakdowns of the specs, and unbiased advice tailored to your needs—whether you're shopping for work, school, creativity, or gaming.
I've been reviewing and writing about laptops for nearly 20 years, and have been covering Amazon Prime Day sales events for TechRadar since the very first one back in 2015. Now, 10 years on, I can safely say I know what makes a great Prime Day laptop deal - and what offers are best avoided. As well as keeping an eye on Amazon in the US and UK, I'm also checking out rival retailers as well, as they often cut prices over Prime Day.
Prime Day laptop deals - My Top Picks
Best Dell laptop deals
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
This is an incredible Prime Day deal for the latest model of one of the best laptops of all time. This is the base model, so there are some compromises: there's no touchscreen and the X Plus chip isn't as powerful as the X Elite - plus 256GB storage is quite low these days. However, you really can't argue when the price is this low for such a good laptop, and it'll still offer more than enough performance for most people. If you do want a laptop with a more powerful configuration, check out the XPS 13 deal below.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!
Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-240H
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware Aurora 16 isn't the cheapest laptop on the market, but you're getting an Intel Core Ultra-7 240H chipset, RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD - excellent specs for 1080p gaming. If you need a decent machine with a premium build, then this is a fantastic choice in the Dell Black Friday in July sale.
Best Apple MacBook deals
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M1
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599. Sure, newer M2, M3 and M4 models are available – but this is still excellent value for money for a powerful all-around laptop. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life. At this price, it's ideal for students looking for their first MacBook.
Head to Best Buy for $100 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. This was the first MacBook Air in the lineup to receive a facelift, including new colorways, a larger screen, and excellent battery life thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip. It's an absolute powerhouse when it comes to productivity, and with that beautiful Liquid Retina display front and center, there's little this laptop doesn't excel at.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025 (see the deal below if you want a bigger SSD). Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars - though it's worth noting this model comes with the slightly older M3 chip, rather than the latest M4 one.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
More great deals
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.
All the power you need for work or school in a lightweight package. The 10-core Snapdragon X Plus is extremely efficient and a marked improvement over previous Surface Laptop generations. At under $900 during Prime Day deals, you can't go wrong here.
Display: 15.6-inch 1920x1080p IPS
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (quad-core)
Graphics: AMD Radeon 610M
RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
Storage: 256GB
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB SSD for fast performance. It sports a 15.6" Full HD display with Radeon 610M graphics, so for its sale price, it's a very well-specced device.
A super-cheap laptop that's actually worth buying!
Are you looking for a super-cheap laptop, but don't want a Chromebook? Usually, cheap Windows 11 laptops around the $250 price point aren't actually worth buying, as too many compromises have been made, especially when it comes to under-powered components, which makes using Windows 11 a chore.
But there are some exceptions, like this great laptop deal:
- Asus Vivobook Go, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 128GB SSD: was
$329.99now $219.99 from Amazon
This laptop won't be for everyone - the Ryzen 3 chip and 8GB of RAM means that this isn't going to be a productivity powerhouse. The 128GB SSD is also quite low these days, especially once Windows 11 is installed.
However, at $219.99, you are getting a full Windows 11 experience that will work fine for tasks such as browsing the web and creating documents, making it an ideal laptop for students and people on a budget who are looking for a solid, no-frills, cheap laptop. It would make an excellent first laptop for kids as well, and because it runs Windows 11, it means you have more flexibility than with a Chromebook running Chrome OS at the same price point.
Massive savings on this brilliant Samsung laptop
Another awesome deal that's still going strong - and has even dropped by a further $50 since I last recommended it earlier this week, is over at Best Buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 360.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 360: was
$1,349.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
With an Intel Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM and a stunning OLED touchscreen, this is a brilliant performer, and a versatile laptop, as it can be used as a normal laptop, or with the keyboard folded back, it can be used like a tablet.
Now with a huge $600 discount, this excellent 2-in-1 laptop is now better value than ever.
Don't miss the cheapest MacBook deal yet!
Not tempted by that last Dell XPS 13 deal? How about this ultra-low price for a MacBook Air?
I loved the original M1 MacBook Air when it launched back in 2020, and while I don't recommend it quite so much these days due to its age, it continues to get brilliant price cuts, making it a great and affordable choice for people who want a MacBook but who are on a budget - and don't care about having the very latest tech.
This Apple MacBook Air 13-inch comes with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB memory, and 256GB storage, making it a fantastic laptop for students.
Right now, it's available at Walmart for one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for this device, and it's dropped a further $50 since the beginning of the week, making it one you definitely want to add to your back-to-school shortlist.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 256GB): was
$649 now $599 at Walmart
Could this be the best Dell XPS 13 deal ever?!
OK, it's the last day of Prime Day (yeah I hate that it doesn't make sense to type that) and I think I've found the best laptop deal yet - and maybe the best deal for an XPS 13 laptop.
- Dell XPS 13, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: was
$1,099now $749.99 from Dell
This is an incredible offer from Dell, and while it's not the most powerful version of the XPS 13, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for the new model, which comes with some pretty great specs for the price, giving even the mighty MacBook Air a run for its money.
Just bear in mind that this entry level model does not come with a touchscreen, and the 256GB SSD is a bit on the slight side these days.
Dell XPS mega sale!
This excellent deal on the Dell XPS 13 is still going strong, though this deal isn't at Amazon, but from Dell directly. It's always been one of my favorite laptops, and this model, which has had a huge $400 price cut from Dell, comes with some pretty great hardware, including the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip, 1TB storage and 16GB of RAM.
Usually the price of this model puts it out of reach for a lot of people, but for Prime Day the price is closer to the MacBook Air - and it offers much better performance.
Dell XPS 13: was
$1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell
Dell is also selling a model of the XPS 13 with half the storage (512GB) for $949.99 (which is on the same webpage, you just select which offer you want), which is a more affordable option if you don't need as much storage space (the price cut isn't as steep, however, but $250 off is still nothing to be sniffed at).
Rise and shine for the last day of Prime Day laptop deals
Good morning deal hunters and welcome to the last day of the four-day Prime Day sales event! As I've been doing for the past three days, I'll be bringing you all the very best laptop deals as I find them, and I'll explain why I think the deals are so good and what tasks each laptop is ideal for.
I won't just be checking out Amazon either, as Best Buy, Walmart and other rival retailers are also slashing prices. That means you don't need to hop between websites to find the perfect deal - just stay on this page and I'll bring them to you!
Remember to check out our best laptops guide, as I have carefully curated it to show you what the very best laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks are, plus our built-in widget will find you the best prices as well.
I'll revisit some of the deals I recommended earlier this week as well, and if they are still going - or have even lower prices now - I'll post them again so you don't miss out!