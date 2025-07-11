Gemini arrives on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with more Samsung and Sony earbuds to follow
Samsung's Pro earbuds are the first third-party buds to get Google's Gemini
- Gemini has been spotted on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with One UI 8
- There's been no official announcement from Samsung just yet
- Google's promised to bring Gemini to Samsung and Sony earbuds
Google has been replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini for a while now, and that rollout is now extending to third party products.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the first third-party earbuds to get a Gemini upgrade, but they won't be the last: Google has promised to bring Gemini to more Samsung headphones and to Sony ones, too.
The news comes via Android Authority, which notes that the rollout appears to be happening very quietly: it's simply appeared on devices as a default voice assistant option on devices running the One UI 8.
If you select that option, the 'Hey Google' command calls up Gemini rather than the old Assistant.
Which earbuds are getting Google Gemini?
We don't know the specific models just yet, but Google promised back in May that Gemini would be coming to a range of devices "plus earbuds from Sony and Samsung".
This means it's likely that we'll see the update appear for at least the most recent models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 as well as their successors, which we think may arrive within the next few months.
As for Samsung models, we're waiting for the official announcement and more specifics. So far we only know about Galaxy Buds 3 Pro compatibility via the One UI 8 update, but we don't know if users with One UI 7 will also be supported – or which other Samsung models will also get the upgrade.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Google's investing lots of time, energy and money in Gemini: just yesterday it announced a bunch of new features coming to Android, including a big upgrade for foldable phone users, improved Gemini search and the beginning of Gemini integration with native phone apps such as Samsung's Notes, Calendar and Reminders apps.
You might also like
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.