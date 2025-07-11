Gemini arrives on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with more Samsung and Sony earbuds to follow

Gemini has been spotted on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with One UI 8

There's been no official announcement from Samsung just yet

Google's promised to bring Gemini to Samsung and Sony earbuds

Google has been replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini for a while now, and that rollout is now extending to third party products.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the first third-party earbuds to get a Gemini upgrade, but they won't be the last: Google has promised to bring Gemini to more Samsung headphones and to Sony ones, too.

The news comes via Android Authority, which notes that the rollout appears to be happening very quietly: it's simply appeared on devices as a default voice assistant option on devices running the One UI 8.

If you select that option, the 'Hey Google' command calls up Gemini rather than the old Assistant.

Which earbuds are getting Google Gemini?

(Image credit: Sony)

We don't know the specific models just yet, but Google promised back in May that Gemini would be coming to a range of devices "plus earbuds from Sony and Samsung".

This means it's likely that we'll see the update appear for at least the most recent models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 as well as their successors, which we think may arrive within the next few months.

As for Samsung models, we're waiting for the official announcement and more specifics. So far we only know about Galaxy Buds 3 Pro compatibility via the One UI 8 update, but we don't know if users with One UI 7 will also be supported – or which other Samsung models will also get the upgrade.

Google's investing lots of time, energy and money in Gemini: just yesterday it announced a bunch of new features coming to Android, including a big upgrade for foldable phone users, improved Gemini search and the beginning of Gemini integration with native phone apps such as Samsung's Notes, Calendar and Reminders apps.