Looks like Google's Gemini AI is coming to earbuds soon, and will get a Spotify extension to match

Since Google Gemini took over as Google’s next-gen AI chatbot, the company has doubled down on expanding the voice assistant’s support for third-party apps, and Gemini integrations with Spotify and the anticipated Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be the next steps for Google.

Just in time for the upcoming Made by Google event happening on August 13, where we’re expecting the announcement of the Pixel 9 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, a software teardown from 9to5Google hints that Gemini could be making its way to the next line of Pixel Buds. The teardown reveals a sign saying ‘Your new AI assistant is on headphones’ and that you can use ‘Gemini on earbuds’, suggesting that Google is taking Gemini beyond its phone and web integrations.

Leaked images of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

However, this isn’t the first time that Google has pointed towards plans to bring AI integrations with headphones. Back in February, we reported that Google Gemini support for headphones could be part of Google’s plan to expand its AI assistant capabilities and with the expected announcement of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 next week along with new AI features in the Pixel 9, it’s likely that Google is saving the date to unveil its AI integrations with its earbuds.

If Google reveals its Gemini integrations with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, it will mark the next step in the company’s plan to expand its AI assistant across its devices. Google already revealed in March that Gemini AI would be coming to Android tablets, even taking the AI assistant to music streamers like YouTube Music. The likelihood of Gemini coming to the next line of Pixel Buds is high, especially now we’ve also received hints that a new Spotify integration could be on the way.

Spotify receives the Gemini treatment

When it comes to Gemini’s support for music streaming services, Google already seems to have plans for Gemini to work with YouTube Music, and now Spotify could be getting similar treatment – so you won’t have to revert to using YouTube Music to use Gemini to control your tunes. As touched on by Android Authority, its teardown of the Google app shows that a new Spotify extension is afoot, supporting playback for both music and podcasts.

Android Authority even went to the extent of testing Gemini’s support for Spotify, revealing that it will work similarly to YouTube Music. In its video demonstration, Android Authority uses Gemini’s chatbot to enter its request, which briefly shows a YouTube Music info card at first but then takes the user to the Spotify app where the audio is played.

We’re intrigued to see which direction Google will head in next with its Gemini AI assistant after its Made by Google event. There’s still a plethora of unannounced Gemini extensions in development designed to be the star of every part of your life including integrations for Google Home and the Phone app. At this point, all we have to do is wait.

