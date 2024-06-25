Google just surprised us with invites for an August 13 event and we're expecting new Pixels

Well, surprise, surprise. Google seemingly has more to tell us after an hours-long I/O opening keynote and maybe wants to beat out Apple, which typically hosts a September Special Event to show off new hardware, as the technology giant just sent out invites for a “Made by Google” event.

When? Well, it’s not announcing an October event ultra-early but instead has a few things to show us on August 13, 2024, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The invite promises an event showcasing “the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” That’s widespread, but it could mean a sizeable Pixel feature drop, some new AI tricks to combat Apple Intelligence or ChatGPT, and new hardware.

Google typically releases new Pixel hardware in October. In 2023, the company unveiled the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Most recently, Google announced the mid-range Pixel 8a, which was decidedly separate from I/O 2024.

As for what else we’re expecting in 2024 from Google, that would be a second-generation foldable – the Pixel Fold 2 –, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Of course, there’s always the chance of other devices, maybe an update to Pixel Buds or a true Google-built item tracker to run on the revamped Find My Device network.

Alongside the invite and that hefty sentence we shared above, Google doesn’t give us much to go off of. The August 13 Made by Google event will happen at the brand’s Mountain View, CA campus, and it promises a “hands-on experience” once the show wraps. Meaning that we’ll go hands-on with whatever is announced, be it new fresh hardware or a new software experience.

Either way, Techtember and Techtober might turn into ‘Techgust’ this year, and TechRadar will be on the ground to cover it all. And who knows, maybe this is Google trying to beat out hardware leaks, which have been abundant in the past.

