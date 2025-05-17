We're just about ready for another Google I/O event, where Google shows off the major software updates it's been working on, and gives us an idea about what we can expect for the rest of the year. We also occasionally get hardware launches at these shows, but they don't happen often.

The 2025 showcase promises to be a busy one, with notable updates across all of Google's flagship software and AI platforms. We've already been given a preview of a visual refresh for Android 16, but there's lots more to look forward to.

Everything gets underway on Tuesday, May 20, with the event keynote presentation – which will include most of the big news updates – set for 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is Wednesday, May 21 13 at 3am AEST for Australia.

Here's what you can expect to see, and what probably won't show up.

What we're expecting

1. A ton of Gemini AI news

You may have noticed, but Google is very much into its AI these days. We can expect Gemini AI apps and models to take top billing at Google I/O 2025, as Google tells us all about how beneficial AI is to all of our lives and how many millions of people are using AI inside Google's products.

It's difficult to predict exactly what the Gemini announcements are going to entail, but smarter Gemini models and more features across the board are likely: including, perhaps, the image-to-video upgrade that's already shown up on Honor handsets.

Ahead of I/O, we've already had news about Gemini heading to Google TV and Wear OS 6, too.

2. Some big Android XR reveals (finally)

We've known for some time that Google has some smart specs in the pipeline, based on XR technology – that's extended reality, which combines augmented reality and virtual reality into one platform.

These XR glasses have already been shown off in public, though as yet we haven't been given any details, such as what they can do or how much they'll cost.

That should change at Google I/O 2025, where Google and its partner Samsung are thought to be preparing a number of announcements – both about the XR specs (which will launch as rivals to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses), and about the larger and more capable XR device known as Project Moohan.

3. Project Astra demos and upgrades

Further to the AI announcements mentioned above, Google I/O 2025 should also be a showcase for the development of Project Astra: that's the next-level AI assistant that Google was actually showing off this time last year. It's AI that can 'see' the world and respond to prompts via voice, video, and more.

We've previously seen some elements of Project Astra roll out to Gemini, but there's plenty more to come.

Google's ultimate aim with Project Astra is to make assistant technologies that are able to respond to any kind of request, in real time, using natural language – and we're excited to see where the tech goes next.

4. Even more Android 16 news

Android 16 has been in beta testing for months, and Google has already revealed some upgrades coming with the software update ahead of I/O.

That doesn't mean we won't hear anything about the OS from the Mountain View stage, though, and there's probably more to come before the end of the show. Think behind-the-scenes improvements in terms of security and privacy, as well as more user-facing upgrades.

Google may well take the opportunity of Google I/O 2025 to tell us about updates coming to big apps such as Gmail and Google Maps, too: we do of course see updates to these apps throughout the rest of the year as well, but sometimes major announcements are held back specifically for I/O.

5. A closer look at Wear OS 6

Several Wear OS 6 updates have been announced ahead of Google I/O 2025, and we'd expect to hear more about them at the actual event itself.

We know that the wrist-based software is getting the latest Gemini AI app in the near future, and it's going to get a visual refresh to match the Material 3 Expressive overhaul for Android.

Google I/O 2025 should bring some demos of Wear OS 6 in action, and – we're hoping – an official launch date (all we know so far is the update is going to show up in the next few months).

With new Pixel and Galaxy watches expected in July and August of this year, Google will want to get the software in place.

6. A new Pinterest rival

One of the last-minute rumors swirling around Google I/O 2025 is that we might see a Pinterest-like platform rolled out by Google, as per The Information.

Google hasn't had much success in terms of social media apps, but it's been a while since it made any real efforts in this area, so we may hear something on May 20.

According to sources, the new app will be based on image search results on Google, enabling users to collect together different pictures into collections, which can then be shared with other people. If something like this is in the pipeline, then Google I/O 2025 offers the perfect platform from which to announce it.

7. Tweaks and refinements for Google Chrome

Google Chrome is of course one of the flagship Google products, and we know it's going to be mentioned at I/O: there's a "what's new in Chrome" session scheduled for the event for developers to attend. While we haven't heard rumors of any major updates, lots of smaller tweaks and refinements are likely.

Something we haven't seen yet, and which ties into what we've already talked about, is Gemini integration in Chrome: right now, it's only available in individual Google web apps. This could be something Google could be working on, though it also knows Chrome is under scrutiny for the extent to which it promotes Google's other apps and services.

What we're not expecting

1. New Pixels and tablets

It's not unheard of for Google to unveil new hardware at the I/O events, but it's not common – these are primarily shows for developers and software engineers, and Google usually prefers to hold separate events to launch Pixel devices.

There have been exceptions, including the introduction of the Google Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023. However, with the Pixel 9a already out, and the Google Pixel 10 phones not expected to break cover until August, this should be a mostly hardware-free show.

2. The return of the Chromecast (or other retired projects)

Google isn't shy about abandoning projects, and we won't be hearing anything about Google Assistant at I/O. It first appeared in 2016, nine years ago – but it's now very much on the way out as Google makes the switch to Gemini.

Another product range that Google has unceremoniously discarded is its Chromecast line of streaming dongles, and we're not going to hear anything about them at the event next week. The future is all about the Google TV Streamer.