The Google TV Streamer could land soon – everything we know about the Apple TV rival and what want to see

The 4K Chromecast with Google TV launched all the way back in September 2020, adding more features – like a remote control and local apps – to the Chromecasts that had gone before. An HD-only model followed in 2022, but now it seems as though Google is ready to launch a major new device in the streaming space called the Google TV Streamer.

While that isn't a confirmed name yet, it is the one that leaks and FCC filings have pointed towards – so that's how we'll be referring to it in this guide. Below, we've rounded up all the leaks and rumors we've heard so far about this intriguing Apple TV 4K rival, and listed some of the features we want to see, too.

This is the Chromecast with Google TV's current interface, it'll be interesting to see if the Google TV Streamer makes any changes. (Image credit: Google)

With a Google hardware launch event fast approaching on Tuesday, August 13, it might be that we see this new gadget then. That would mean it getting an unveiling alongside the Google Pixel 9 series of phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or the Google Pixel Fold 2), and the Google Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes.

For streaming fans looking for an affordable set top box, though, this could be the biggest new Google launch of the lot...

Google TV Streamer: cut to the chase

What is it? A new media streamer from Google.

A new media streamer from Google. When will it launch? Possibly August 2024

Possibly August 2024 What will it cost? Likely upwards of $50 / £60 / AU$100

Google has a launch event booked in for Tuesday, August 13, and while the focus is clearly going to be on the Pixel 9 range, there's also a good chance that we'll see this Google TV Streamer device unveiled too – after all, it's been a couple of years since we saw any new hardware in this category from Google.

If it doesn't show up on August 13, then it should make an appearance before 2024 is out. The flurry of leaks and rumors we've seen in recent weeks are evidence that a launch is imminent, and indeed one source has said the device will be revealed in the near future.

The Chromecast with Google TV (above) has pricing that's similar to other dongles like the Fire TV Stick, but the Google TV Streamer will likely have a price tag that's more in line with the Apple TV. (Image credit: Google)

As for pricing, we haven't had any pointers on this so far. We know the 4K Chromecast with Google TV originally went on sale for $49.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.99: if this is a more advanced device then we can expect a price point higher than that, perhaps somewhere between that mark and the Apple TV 4K's price of $129 / £149 / AU$219.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google is going to want to keep its streaming box as affordable as possible, so we're hoping for a sub-$100 / £100 price tag.

Google TV Streamer: leaks and rumors

Rumors about a successor to the Chromecast with Google TV have been swirling for months at this point, with references to a new device popping up in the Google Home app for Android, for example.

Code hidden away in the Android TV software suggests that the new Google TV Streamer is going to come with a redesigned remote: it's set to have the same sort of shape as the current version, but some of the buttons are rumored to be moving around, and there might be a new button you can configure with your own customizable shortcut.

This could be the new streaming device (Image credit: 9to5Google)

We now even have a picture of what the Google TV Streamer is going to look like. You can see we've got a wedge-shaped set-top box here rather than a dongle that plugs in around the back of your TV, so it's certainly going to be easier to get at. The two cables coming out of the box are, we assume, power and HDMI.

A recent specs leak suggests that the box is also going to have Ethernet and USB ports, but there won't be Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 support – hinting at a cheaper device. Being able to plug this directly into a router would certainly help with streaming speeds and stability.

More recently, leaked specs picked up by 9to5google suggest that the Google TV streamer will get the Thread radio support, just like the incoming Google Pixel 9 phones. This means the box should be compatible with Thread-compliant smart home kit, without the need for a separate hub.

In theory, then, you might be able to control smart home accessories with the voice controls on the Google TV Streamer's remote, which would be another feather in its bow alongside its TV streaming powers.

Google TV Streamer: what we want to see

As our Chromecast with Google TV review will tell you, that dongle is a great device – we awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 – so there's not a whole lot of room for improvement.

However, a new form factor does give Google some opportunities, and these are the features we'd like to see on the new Google TV Streamer.

1. Gaming capabilities

The Nvidia Shield TV (above) has been one of the best Android-based streaming boxes we've seen.

It's rather old and outdated now, but the Nvidia Shield is one of the best Android-based streaming devices we've ever seen – in part due to its cloud gaming capabilities.

While Google Stadia is no more, we'd love to see other services and maybe even Android games supported on this new box, in the same way that the Apple TV 4K supports gaming.

2. Local media support

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Speaking of the Nvidia Shield box, it can also act as a Plex media server, streaming locally stored videos, music, and photos all around the home.

As long as it gets more on-board storage, this is something that would be a fantastic upgrade for the Google TV Streamer, giving it a few extra tricks beyond streaming audio and video feeds from the internet.

3. A smart home hub

(Image credit: Future)

Google doesn't have to stop at a media hub either – what about building in a smart home hub, too?

With a little Google Home magic added, we could have a gadget that lets you view your security camera feeds, change up your smart lights, and more besides. These are the first of functions that are already available on the Google Nest Hub.

4. Seamless app switching

(Image credit: Future)

On the software side, streaming devices are still lacking when it comes to building an intuitive interface that lets you seamlessly switch between multiple streaming services, and search across them all.

Google TV already does a decent job of this, but we're hoping that it can continue to get better – with some help from the best streaming services.

5. Improved specs

The 4K version of the Chromecast with Google TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage: that's fine, but there's definitely room for improvement.

Add in a faster processor compared to the Amlogic S905X3 CPU in the current model, for getting more quickly around the interface, and this could well be one of the best streaming devices around.