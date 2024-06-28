Google TV just added 10 more free streaming channels, boosting the total to over 130

Google TV's free ad-supported TV (FAST) service was already pretty big, and now it's even bigger. The streamer has added 10 new channels for US viewers and is rolling them out as part of its June 2024 update.

The new channels were spotted by StreamingBetter, and they follow the eight new channels added in March. The new channels are listed under Google TV in the "live" part of the Google TV interface.

The new channels spotted so far are:

FilmRise Western

ION+

Johnny Carson TV

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Property & Reno

Real Disaster Channel

Supermarket Sweep

The FBI Files

World’s Wildest Police Videos

Yahoo Finance

Google TV's free channels are likely to expand even more

Google is betting big on FAST, which is an extremely fast-growing market: that growth is why everybody appears to be launching either a free TV service or one that's funded at least in part by advertising.

As we reported earlier this month, Google has launched a brand new advertising network called the Google TV Network and intends to bring it to the Google TV service across multiple brands. Manufacturers using Google's TV platform include the likes of Sony, Hisense and TCL, and the ad network will also include Android devices and Chromecast. With the Google TV Network, brands will be able to buy ads across the free channels and will be able to benefit from newly introduced options including unskippable ads before, during and after shows.

One of the reasons FAST is growing so quickly is because so many of us are feeling the pinch. Given the choice between yet another subscription – a subscription that's likely to increase in price – or putting up with a couple of unskippable ads to get shows for free, many people are going for the latter option. And the more channels Google can add, the more tempting its FAST service is likely to be.

Some recent Google TV set launches include the Sony Bravia 9 and the TCL QM851G – both high-end sets, so you might be grateful for a little free entertainment once you've bought them. Of course, you can add Google TV to any of the best TVs cheaply using the Chromecast with Google TV.

