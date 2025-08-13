Netflix's new look is now rolling out for the Apple TV 4K

It's drawn mixed reactions since its debut in May

Beyond the new user experience there are new sounds that can't be disabled as of yet

Netflix is one of the best streaming services around, and its entirely new look, which the streamer dubbed a “giant leap forward,” is now arriving on one of the most popular streaming box ecosystems, the Apple TV.

As spotted by some users on Reddit and within Apple’s tvOS App Store, the new look is a redesign of the homepage and adds sounds, and is officially landing on the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K streaming boxes, after debuting on other platforms.

This is likely a situation of ‘love it or hate it’ or ready or not, though. Subscribers have been vocal about their distaste for the redesign, particularly the change to the homescreen, which many have grown accustomed to – a classic scrolling through rows – without a clear reason. Netflix defended the new look in June 2025, and it appears the UI redesign is still rolling out as planned.

Netflix’s new look starts off with a main, rectangular top bar that'll rotate between content – potentially new seasons arriving soon or top picks – but still has rows underneath, mainly the all-important ‘Continue Watching’ feature.

Similar to other streaming services, Amazon Prime Video included, there’s a top bar centered with search, Home, Shows, Movies, Genres, and My Netflix – the latter is where you’ll find your list, continue watching, and other picks that Netflix thinks will pique your interests.

Considering this is the arrival of the new Netflix look on the Apple TV, after it’s arrived on other streaming boxes like Roku and smart TVs, this doesn’t represent the arrival of anything new, just for Apple’s tvOS platforms. Netflix remains committed to not supporting or integrating itself as a Channel within the Apple TV app, despite the wishes of many, including myself, for its arrival. You may recall that there was a brief period when Netflix enabled this functionality in February 2025, but it was short-lived... very short-lived.

Folks are quick to voice opinions of the new Netflix look arriving on Apple TV, though, with many sharing early opinions on the r/appletv subreddit. One complaint that’s come up several times is around the sounds that Netflix has enabled for scrolling and even clicking through different content.

It seems that the beeps can get repetitive, and there is seemingly no way to turn them off. That happens even if you turn off menu sounds in tvOS settings, as Netflix is apparently overriding it and not bound by this.

Others have simply called the refreshed UI “Horrible” or "Gross" and others are hoping for a slow rollout. There’s a good amount of sarcasm being used here as well, and while Netflix says that many subscribers are being quiet about how much they like it, it seems that the most vocal ones are still pleased with the fresh look.

One way to make subscribers who watch on Apple TV 4K a bit happier would be to integrate with the Apple TV app, but I don’t think Netflix will take the hint.