Sorry – Netflix says it's actually not integrating with the Apple TV app

After seemingly working with the Apple TV app for some users, Netflix says it wasn't planned

The streaming service calls the integration that some folks saw 'inadvertent'

Further, Netflix doesn't expect to adopt the integration in the future

One of the major benefits of the Apple TV app – on an Apple TV 4K streaming box or another platform – is that it is not only home to Apple TV Plus originals and MLS Season Pass games, but it’s also a hub for what you’ve been streaming on other services.

The catch twenty-two, if you will, though, was that since its debut several years back, Netflix – one of the best streaming services – has never been a part of it. It made the experience a bit clunky, and it’s seemingly been a sticking point for the streamer. It appeared that Netflix didn't want you to easily jump back into Squid Games or any other title from the main Apple TV app.

This morning (on February 14), though, some Apple TV app users began reporting that Netflix content was appearing in the Apple TV app, with the ability to jump right back in and continue watching. It was finally an opening of Netflix’s walled garden approach and a sign that maybe – just maybe – the tide was turning.

(Image credit: Apple)

It seemed like a strange rollout for either Netflix or Apple, as striking up this partnership would have been newsworthy. It would have been on theme for Apple as it's set to hold a launch on Feb. 19, and this week marked the launch of Powerbeats Pro 2 and the arrival of the Apple TV app on Android.

Am I dreaming? Netflix integration in the Apple TV app? pic.twitter.com/yMeWk6x2USFebruary 14, 2025

But it's what we want

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to X (formerly Twitter) to add that it would be unlikely for Netflix to perform such a 180-degree on the integration and that so few users were seeing it live in the Apple TV app. He hinted that it might be a bug or an error at some point, and that’s where the bad news starts to arrive.

Now, TechRadar can confirm that, according to a Netflix spokesperson, this was an inadvertent integration that was not expected to happen and that only a small set of users saw it. Further, Netflix has since rolled everything back, and the streamer doesn't expect the integration to become a full-fledged feature in the future.

This comes after Netflix made waves for raising prices yet again at the end of January, a trend that I, for one, wish the streaming service would buck. It also upped the cost of its plans while promising “to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members.” Integrating with the Apple TV app and making it more accessible and seamless to watch content – be it brand new or resuming – would have been just that to me and seemingly a lot of other folks.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who knows, maybe this mistake will get Netflix to come to the table and start integrating with Apple at some point, though the cards seem stacked aginst this for the time being.

And if you're looking for something to watch on Netflix, check out TechRadar's list of the 41 best films worth watching in February 2025 on the streaming service.