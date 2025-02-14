Netflix releases trailer for new western series Ransom Canyon and it looks like an exciting mix of Yellowstone and Virgin River
Something special is riding your way
- Netflix has unveiled a trailer for its new romantic western series Ransom Canyon
- It's been described as "Virgin River meets Yellowstone" with its romance and escapist setting
- Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of three ranching families in Texas
If you're missing the romance of Virgin River and the escapist drama of Yellowstone, then Netflix's new western series Ransom Canyon might be exactly what you're looking for.
Much like one of the best Netflix shows Virgin River, Ransom Canyon is a book-to-screen adaptation, in this case based on a series of romance novels by author Jodi Thomas. Described as "a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga" by Netflix, Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of three ranching families in the rugged Texas Hill Country and will premiere on April 17.
In the trailer (see below) love, loss, and loyalty collide in the sprawling Lone Star State’s countryside, with Josh Duhamel (Transformers) playing Double K Ranch owner Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly (Euphoria) as Quinn O'Grady, who returns to Ransom Canyon from New York to forge a new career path.
What is Ransom Canyon about?
The official logline for Ransom Canyon reads: “With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance.
"Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”
Ransom Canyon was first mentioned by Netflix's head of drama Jinny Howe in an interview with Deadline, where she likened the series to Virgin River and Paramount Plus' smash hit Yellowstone.
She said: "It’s a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it’s Virgin River meets Yellowstone. We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist."
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's no surprise that the best streaming service is trying to replicate the success of Virgin River, with the recent sixth season receiving more than 9 million views worldwide and staying in the streamer's top 10 for two weeks. With Netflix streaming Yellowstone and now its prequel series 1883 in mid-March (excluding the US), the platform is quickly competing with Paramount Plus to become the home of neo-Western dramas.
While Duhamel and Kelly lead the cast, they are joined by James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, Andrew Liner and more.
You might also like
- 'Think Shōgun meets Squid Game': Netflix's new samurai tournament series sounds like my next binge-watch
- Netflix's #1 movie Kinda Pregnant is kinda bad – here are 3 better comedies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead
- Netflix's new crime drama Apple Cider Vinegar is the latest female fraudster series that I can't get enough of
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Paramount Plus' hit Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is coming to Netflix, but not for everyone
'Think Shōgun meets Squid Game': Netflix's new samurai tournament series sounds like my next binge-watch