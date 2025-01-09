Netflix is reportedly about to get Paramount Plus' smash TV hit Yellowstone in the UK, but not in the US

Yellowstone is reportedly coming to Netflix in the UK, Canada and The Netherlands

The hit Western drama won't be available on Netflix US due to streaming rights

Viewers in the US can only stream Yellowstone on Peacock and Paramount Network

If you've been wanting to stream Paramount Plus' biggest neo-Western drama Yellowstone, but you’re not subscribed to that particular streaming service, then Netflix might have you covered, as the hit Taylor Sheridan series is reportedly rolling out in more countries, including the UK – although not in the US.

Thanks to Sheridan, Paramount Plus has become the home of neo-Western dramas, and it it all began with the behemoth Yellowstone, which has since birthed two spin-off shows – 1883 and 1923, with more in the works. Netflix caught on to the Yellowstone hype in early 2024 and managed to secure rights to stream one of the best Paramount Plus shows. Then on January 15 last year, Yellowstone was released internationally for the first time, with seasons 1-3 landing in at least 18 countries, including Brazil, India and Germany.

Yellowstone is now available to stream on Netflix in over 50 countries, with the show being released in waves. After the first batch in January 2024, other countries like South Africa and Israel picked up the show in the summer. In December 2024, some Eastern European countries and the Baltics had Yellowstone added to their Netflix library.

Now, Yellowstone is rumored to be expanding to even more countries on Netflix, with What’s On Netflix reporting that the series will become available on one of the best streaming services in the United Kingdom, Canada, and The Netherlands from January 30. There’s no news of the show coming to Netflix in Australia, where viewers can currently stream it on Stan.

It’s not known how many seasons will be released for those three regions, but given that Netflix’s previous rollout saw seasons 1-3 become available in most countries, we can expect the same to happen here. Seasons 4 and 5 are currently only available on Paramount Plus in those countries where that streaming service is available. Meanwhile, Yellowstone streams exclusively on Peacock in the US, but it looks like the Kevin Costner-led drama won’t be added to Netflix’s library there anytime soon.

Why isn’t Yellowstone coming to Netflix in the US?

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

Netflix only has Yellowstone licensed in certain territories, and those don’t include the US. NBCUniversal’s Peacock acquired the US streaming rights to Yellowstone from CBS in 2020, which means the series only streams on Peacock and Paramount Network.

As per Puck, Peacock will retain the US rights to Yellowstone until four years after the final episode airs. The Yellowstone season 5 finale aired on December 15, 2024, so we’ll have to wait until 2028 to see if the show finds a new streaming home in the US.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Yellowstone may not be available, there are plenty of other Paramount shows to enjoy on Netflix US, like the Showtime series Dexter and Your Honor, as well as Star Trek: Prodigy. But if you’re looking for more Costner cowboy chaos, you’ll be please to know that his Western movie Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 has found a home on Netflix.