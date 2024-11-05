How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online: stream epic return of cowboy drama

With the family in turmoil and Kevin Costner’s patriarch John set to be absent, the Duttons are back. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online

Last time we saw this modern day Western, the Duttons looked to be on the brink of civil war with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) preparing for battle. Meanwhile, John’s burgeoning political career was off to a rocky start as impeachment loomed, and with Costner not set to return, how this is resolved in his absence is a mouthwatering prospect.

Reports are conflicted as to whether we'll see the modern day Dutton clan again after this season, but if this is a farewell, it’s sure to be an explosive one. So read on for how to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online and from anywhere.



Can I watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 for FREE? There are no free streams of Yellowstone at present, however US viewers could take advantage of the Philo 7-day FREE trial to stream new episodes, while new Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK and Canada can also enjoy a free trial period. You can also use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need it – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online in the US

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 is set to premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will go out in the same time slot. The debut episode will also air on CBS at 10pm ET/PT, with episodes available to stream on catch up via the Paramount Network website. Thanks to a licensing quirk, previous seasons can be streamed on Peacock. Cord-cutters will want to look into a live TV streaming service, such as Sling, Fubo or Philo. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and BBC America. Check out the service with a free 7-day trial.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online in Canada

Canadians can enjoy all the cowboy action from Yellowstone season 5, part 2 on Paramount Plus on the same release schedule as their US neighbors. Prices start at CA$6.99, but new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online in the UK

Paramount Plus is also the home for new Yellowstone season 5, part 2 episodes in the UK, with the series set to premiere on Monday, November 11. Paramount+ prices start from £6.99 in the UK, after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, part 2 online in Australia

Aussies can stream Yellowstone season 5, part 2 on Stan from Monday, November 11. That's also where all previous episodes live Down Under. Stan prices start from AU$12 per month up to AU$22. Aussie away from home? You can use a VPN to continue to stream your favorite shows and films online as if you were still in Oz.

What you need to know about Yellowstone season 5, part 2

When is the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 release date? Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premieres on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT on the Paramount Network in the US and is repeated at 10pm ET/PT on CBS. It'll stream on Paramount Plus in Canada at the same time, while viewers in the UK and Australia can watch the following day via Paramount Plus and Stan, respectively.

Yellowstone, season 5, part 2 trailer

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 episode schedule

Part 2 of Yellowstone season 5 is expected to run for six episodes, in addition to the eight that comprised Part One.

Episode 1: Sunday, November 10

Episode 2: Sunday, November 17

Episode 3: Sunday, November 24

Episode 4: Sunday, December 1

Episode 5: Sunday, December 8

Episode 6: Sunday, December 15

Who is in the cast of Yellowstone season 5, part 2? Kelly Reilly as Beth Luke Grimes as Kayce Wes Bentley as Jamie Cole Hauser as Rip Kelsey Asbille as Monica Brecken Merrill as Tate Finn Little as Carter Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone? Speaking on Instagram, Costner stated: "I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning, and I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

Is this the final season of Yellowstone? In May 2023, paramount announced that Yellowstone would end with season 5. However, it has been reported that that stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, are in talks to star in a sixth season, so there could be hope yet that this isn't the last we see of the Dutton family.

Is there a Yellowstone spin-off? If this is the end of the show, it certainly won't be the end of the Yellowstone universe. The show has already had two prequel series – 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and 1883 – which followed the ancestors of the main cast, and there are two more spin-offs in the works. 1944 will serve as another prequel, while The Madison will follow "wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law's tragic deaths in a plane crash."