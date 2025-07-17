How to watch South Park season 27 from anywhere

It’s been over two years since the last full season of the hit satirical cartoon, but after yet another delay, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are back. Read on, as we explain how to watch South Park season 27 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, July 23 at 10pm ET / PT US broadcast: Comedy Central via Sling TV International stream: Comedy Central (Canada) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

After the Hollywood strikes led to a huge delay for the show, streaming rights disputes saw things pushed back just a little bit further. But it’s finally time to head back to everyone’s favourite Colorado town with plenty of goings on to poke fun at in the meantime.

Much of what to expect from season 27 is being kept under wraps for now, but from the looks of the trailer, expect Diddy wearing a jetpack, a disappearing Statue of Liberty, LA wildfires and even a war with Canada on the horizon.

But while the show often makes fun of the political and social drama going on in the US and beyond, the new season arrives as the show is courting controversy of its own, with streaming rights disputes causing friction behind the scenes — check below for a full explanation.

Regardless, it’s great to have the boys back, and there’s sure to be lots of controversial — and absolutely hilarious — episodes coming out of the latest season. Here's our guide on how to watch South Park season 27 online and from anywhere.

How to watch South Park season 27 in the US

If you have cable, South Park season 27 premieres on Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 23 at 10pm ET / PT. Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Comedy Central include Sling TV – specifically the Sling Orange package from $46 per month. You can even get 50% off your first month, before returning to the original fee. There's also Fubo from $84.99 and Hulu with Live TV from $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial. As for a streaming home? That's still up in the air. Until recently, HBO Max had been where you could stream new episodes of South Park, but that was all set to change with Paramount Plus being the new home as of season 27. However, an ongoing licensing dispute means we currently have no concrete info on which of the two platforms — if either — South Park season 27 will stream on. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch South Park season 27 online from abroad.

How to watch South Park season 27 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch South Park, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services safely and securely online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch South Park season 27 around the world

Can I watch South Park season 27 in Canada?

As with the US, South Park seasons were set to join all the special episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus. However, the show was recently pulled from the service with no news if or when it might return.

Nevertheless, the show will stream on Comedy Central Canada which you can access through your usual cable subscriptions.

If you're a US viewer traveling north of the border and want to watch your usual free stream, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch South Park season 27 in the UK

UK viewers are in luck because while South Park on Paramount Plus has suffered the same fate as everywhere else in the world, brand new episodes of the show air on Comedy Central in Blighty, with all previous seasons available to stream via Sky and the provider's pay-as-you-go platform, Now.

That being said, a release date for season 27 in the UK is TBC.

UK viewer overseas? Use a VPN to watch South Park from abroad.

How to watch South Park season 27 online in Australia

It's the same story for Aussies with South Park recently pulled from Paramount Plus and no word yet on where season 27 might stream.

If you happen to be visiting the country from the US or the UK, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're back home when watching.

What you need to know about South Park season 27

South Park season 27 premieres in the US and Canada on July 23. Global release dates are TBC.

South Park season 27 trailer

South Park season 27 episode schedule

While it's currently unconfirmed how many episodes season 27 of South Park will consist of, recent seasons have contained six episodes, so we'd expect something similar here on the following schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 23 Episode 2: Wednesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 23 Episode 3: Wednesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 30 Episode 4: Wednesday, August 6

Wednesday, August 6 Episode 5: Wednesday, August 13

Wednesday, August 13 Episode 6: Wednesday, August 20

Will South Park season 27 stream on Paramount Plus? At time of writing, no. Paramount Plus' licence to stream the show expired recently, with negotiations to get the show returned to the service before the new season aired partly the reason for the two week delay from its original release date of July 9. The delay stems from a dispute between show creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, and Paramount, who are currently engaging in a merger with Skydance. Parker and Stone are supposedly looking to continue to split the show between P+ and another streamer (likely HBO Max), or, failing that, sell wholesale to Netflix. However, Paramount are allegedly looking for an exclusive ten year deal. Parker and Stone have even gone so far as to threaten legal action, accusing incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell of interfering with their contract negotiations. Reacting to the situation on X, the pair said: "This merger is a s**tshow and it’s f**king up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."