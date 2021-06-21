Sling Orange: what is it, how much does it cost, and what’s available to watch?

So, you’ve cancelled that extortionate cable subscription and are looking for an OTT alternative to provide you with live TV – but for around half the price. Sling TV currently offers two affordable core packages, comprised of major TV networks and thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment - but what do they include and what is Sling Orange? The plan you decide on will largely depend on your household’s viewing habits.

Below we’ve broken down what you'll get from a Sling Orange package: the channels exclusive to the plan alongside the full line-up, plus the exciting Extras available to enliven your streaming experience.

Sling Orange explained: what is the package and how does it differ from the Blue plan?

Sling TV Orange is made up of over 30 channels from the Sling TV channels roster, and has access to three ESPN channels, MotorTrend, the Disney Channel and Freeform. None of these are available on Sling Blue, which instead has a higher ratio of news and entertainment networks and nearly 50 channels.

Sling Orange is ideal, then, for those who need their sporting fix or require family-friendly viewing. ESPN provides coverage of everything from football, boxing, basketball, tennis, and golf, while car enthusiasts can enjoy Top Gear and more on MotorTrend.

There’s heaps of child-oriented programming courtesy of the Disney Channel, with content aimed at kids around 6-14 years old (The Owl House, Bluey, the Ice Age film franchise). Meanwhile Freeform provides even more movies and TV shows aimed at families – for example, The Lion King, Grown-ish, 10 Things I Hate About You – but of a more grown-up, PG-rated nature.

The only other disparity between Sling Orange and Blue is the number of devices subscribers can stream to with each. A Sling TV Orange package lets one user log in and watch content at a time; with a Sling Blue account, you can stream to as many as three devices at once.

How much does Sling Orange cost?

A Sling Orange subscription is $35 per month, which makes it an incredibly affordable option when compared to IPTV platforms like Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV. Not only do you get an enticing bundle of live channels and VOD content, but 50 hours DVR storage is thrown in for free - which just about makes up for the lack of a Sling TV free trial right now. That’s perfect for recording the latest football match or that explosive TV season finale. There’s no long-term contract, either – unlike cable – so you can cancel your membership at any time.

Check out our Sling TV Price and packages guide for more information on what a Sling TV plan can offer. There are some brilliant deals currently, and new subscribers can enjoy their introductory month for only $10 – saving them $25 off the typical monthly fee.

What Sling Orange Channels can I watch?

What else can I watch on Sling TV?

The great thing about Sling is that, once you’ve picked your core plan, you can enhance it by purchasing additional content for an extra fee: themed bundles of content, a la carte Premium channels, and even a wide range of international programming, including Spanish-language content from Sling Latino. So, you can diversify and expand your plan according to your budget.

There are eight mini bundles available, depending on your interests. Comedy Extra boasts 11 more channels, among them MTV, Paramount, Logo, Laff, and TruTV, which will gift you content across reality TV, LGBT series, movies and true crime documentaries. Or you can increase the meagre news coverage of a Sling Orange plan with News Extra, bringing you international coverage from BBC World News and Euro News, for an additional $6 a month. Though if you’re insatiable for sports, Sports Extra will really bolster the amount of coverage you get, adding a whopping 14 extra networks, including NBA TV and MLB Strikezone.

Of course, if you want to watch the NBA Playoffs live stream, or catch Euro 2020 on Sling TV, you can do so right now! But only with a Sling Orange subscription.

Even more excitingly, you can add over 30 Premium channels to your line-up, ranging in price between $3 and $10 each. Want to watch acclaimed series Shameless and The Good Lord Bird, plus gripping documentaries and award-winning films like Moonlight? Just add Showtime to your plan. You can also select Starz and EPIX, and loads more niche offerings. Get your horror-fantasy kicks from the Monsters and Nightmares channel, or gentler, faith-based entertainment from UP Faith and Family.

For a more thorough breakdown of what Sling can offer, read our Sling TV channels explained guide.

