Hulu with Live TV explained: what is it and what channels can you watch?

Alongside its thousands upon thousands of award-winning and critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, Hulu also provides customers with a cable-cutting alternative that endeavors to be more affordable than heftily priced cable packages. The Hulu with Live TV plan offers popular US channels that you can tune into live, as well as its aforementioned quality on-demand content, including popular titles like The Handmaid's Tale and Palm Springs.

With numerous boxsets to blitz through, as well as captivating Hulu Originals exclusive to the platform, Hulu with Live TV boasts an additional 75+ live channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, the CW, ESPN, Lifetime, and more.

Throwing in the best news channels, sports coverage, and a barrel of entertainment for the kids, Hulu with Live TV will tick many boxes for American subscribers. You can even choose to customize your plan with add-ons, such as HBO Max.

Want to know more? Keep reading for our full explainer on what you get when subscribing to the Hulu with Live TV plan.

What is the Hulu with Live TV plan?

Hulu with Live TV (otherwise known as Hulu + Live TV) gets you all the goodness of a regular Hulu plan with the added bonus of over 75 channels that you can tune into live - all without the steep cable package price tag. This includes TV channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, TLC, Comedy Central, Fox, Adult Swim, and many more, with the option to also select premium channels as add-ons.

While you won't get a whole 30-days to give Hulu + Live TV a try, the plan does still come with its own Hulu free trial, allowing you to see if this is the one for you for a period of 7 days. After the week long trial, the Hulu price for Hulu with Live TV sets you back from $64.99 a month.

Hulu with Live TV offers much the same perks as Hulu's other two streaming plans. This means you avoid being locked into a fixed contract, with the ability to cancel hassle free anytime. There are also no hidden fees or need for additional equipment to watch Hulu.

(Image credit: Hulu)

What TV channels can you watch on the Hulu with Live TV plan?

Boasting over 75 channels, you can get all these with Hulu + Live TV plans:

ABC

ABC News

CBS

CBSN

FOX

NBC

ACC Network

Adult Swim

A&E

Animal Planet

Bet

BTN

Bloomberg Television

Boomerang

Bravo

Cartoon Network

The CW

Dabl

Discovery Channel

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

ESPN College Extra

Food Network

Fox Business

Fox News

FS1

FS2

Freeform

FX

FXM

fyi

NBC Golf

HGTV

History Channel

ID

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

Localish

Military History Channel

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

Nasa

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

NBCSN

News Nation

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Paramount Network

Pop

QVC

ESPN Sec

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

SYFY

tbs

TCM

Telemundo

TLC

TNT

Trvl Channel

tru TV

TV Land

Universal Kids

USA

Vice

VH1

What's more, Hulu with Live TV subscribers get 50 hours of storage, so you can record any of its live TV channels to watch back later. You can also stream across multiple devices, including Hulu on Roku and Hulu on Fire Stick.

(Image credit: Hulu)

What add-ons are available with a Hulu with Live TV plan?

On top of the 75+ Hulu with Live TV channels included in the plan, you can opt to add four other premium channels for an additional monthly rate. This includes HBO Max and Starz.

HBO Max - $14.99

Cinemax - $9.99

Showtime - $10.99

Starz - $8.99

What can I watch on Hulu with Live TV channels?

With over 75 channels, and better question is what can't you watch on Hulu's Hulu + Live TV plan. From ABC, get all the latest drama from the ward at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Grey's Anatomy, or fantastic comedy Black-ish. For your reality fix, watch The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, ESPN hosts a ton of sports coverage for fans of NHL to the Premiere League and NBA games. Planning on getting a Tokyo 2020 Olympic live stream? The Olympic Channel might just be the perfect option.

Including Adult Swim, you can watch Rick and Morty, while there are plenty of channels appropriate for the younger members of the family, too. Disney Channel sits alongside Disney XD, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon.

Of course, for fans of RuPaul's Drag Race, VH1 is the place to be, while those with specialist interests can make the most of the likes of the History Channel, Food Network, and National Geographic.