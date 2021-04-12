Hulu on Roku: How to get it and start watching now

Hulu launched in 2007 and has since become a prominent and popular video-on-demand service that can be streamed on many devices, including selected Roku players. It has a vast catalog containing hundreds of movies and TV shows, including an impressive array of acclaimed original content.

In our guide, we explain everything that you need to know about installing and accessing Hulu on Roku devices. We also outline the content that’s available to watch across its streaming library.

Is Hulu on Roku yet?

Yes, you can stream Hulu (and Hulu + Live TV) on many Roku models, including:

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere +

Roku Express and Express +

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210X)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500X or later)

Roku TV

4K Roku TV

You can check which Roku model you have by selecting Settings > System > About from the Roku home screen on your TV.

Before downloading the Hulu app, you need to make sure your Roku device is updated to version 8.1 or above. You can search for updates by selecting Settings, then System on the Roku home screen, followed by System Update > Check Now > OK.

How to install Hulu on Roku

Installing Hulu onto your Roku device is straightforward, but you need to make sure you’ve signed up for a Hulu subscription plan before you attempt it.

First, press the Home button on your Roku remote, then select Streaming Channels from the list on the left side of the screen, followed by Search Channels.

Next, type “Hulu” into the search bar provided, and select the Hulu option that appears. Then, select Add Channel, which begins the download process.

After it has been downloaded, the Hulu app will be on the Roku home screen. When using the app for the first time, you will need to sign in with your Hulu account details before you can browse and stream content.

What can I watch on Hulu with Roku?

Hulu’s extensive library contains over 2,000 movies and over 1,000 TV shows, including critically acclaimed Hulu Originals, like the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale.

What’s more, there are many documentaries and kid-friendly shows available and a continually updated catalog of new content.

Notably, Hulu offers over 65 network TV channels, which you can live-stream by opting for the Hulu + Live TV subscription plan for $64.99 per month. With this, you’ll have your pick of news and sports and can keep up to date with various shows, series, and documentaries from many of the major TV networks.

Additionally, it’s possible to customize your Hulu plan by paying for optional network packages, such as HBO Max, Showtime, and Cinemax.

What other streaming services are available on Roku?

What other devices can I watch Hulu on?

Sony PlayStation consoles: PS3 and PS5

Xbox consoles: Xbox X, Xbox S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Nintendo Switch consoles

iOS devices: iPhones and iPads (both 5th generation or later)

Android devices: phones and tablets (both with Android 5.0 or above)

Computers: Macs (with OS X 10.13 or above) and PCs (Windows 10)

Smart TVs: Android, Apple (4th generation or later), Vizio SmartCast, LG (select models), and Samsung (select models)

Amazon Fire devices: tablets, TVs, and TV Sticks

Google Chromecast devices

Roku devices (select models running version 8.1 or above)

Xfinity Flex Streaming and X1 TV boxes

