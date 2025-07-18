Everything leaving Hulu in August 2025 – don't miss streaming these 16 movies before they disappear

Skinamarink (2022) is considered one of the scariest horror movies out there, but it's leaving Hulu on August 1.

Attention Hulu subscribers, for the time is almost here when the platform will remove the next group of movies from its library to free up some space for its next wave of new titles. All of the best streaming services do it, but Hulu seems to only target its lesser-known titles, which is a relief.

Over the next few weeks, a total of 16 movies will leave the service one by one and though this isn't a huge number, there's a handful of movies that we think you should catch. The main title we have our eyes on is Skinamarink (2022), a horror movie that shocked audiences despite its low budget, which leaves on August 1.

Additionally, the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy/ drama Moving On (2022) is set to be removed on August 13, shortly followed by the Bruce Willis action-thriller flick Vendetta (2022), and the French-language romance movie Anaïs in Love (2021), which has a 91% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Everything leaving Hulu in August 2025

Leaving on August 1

Skinamarink (movie)



Leaving on August 7

Just Super (movie)



Leaving on August 9

The Friendship Game (movie)



Leaving on August 13

Moving On (movie)

One True Loves (movie)



Leaving on August 16

Four Samosas (movie)



Leaving on August 18

The Last Son (movie)



Leaving on August 21

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (movie)



Leaving on August 23

Hostile Territory (movie)

Nocebo (movie)



Leaving on August 24

7 Days (movie)



Leaving on August 25

Assailant (movie)

Vendetta (movie)



Leaving on August 31

American Rapstar (movie)

Anais in Love (movie)

Tell It to the Bees (movie)