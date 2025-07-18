Everything leaving Hulu in August 2025 – don't miss streaming these 16 movies before they disappear
Skinamarink has drawn a divide in the horror fandom
Attention Hulu subscribers, for the time is almost here when the platform will remove the next group of movies from its library to free up some space for its next wave of new titles. All of the best streaming services do it, but Hulu seems to only target its lesser-known titles, which is a relief.
Over the next few weeks, a total of 16 movies will leave the service one by one and though this isn't a huge number, there's a handful of movies that we think you should catch. The main title we have our eyes on is Skinamarink (2022), a horror movie that shocked audiences despite its low budget, which leaves on August 1.
Additionally, the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy/ drama Moving On (2022) is set to be removed on August 13, shortly followed by the Bruce Willis action-thriller flick Vendetta (2022), and the French-language romance movie Anaïs in Love (2021), which has a 91% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Everything leaving Hulu in August 2025
Leaving on August 1
Skinamarink (movie)
Leaving on August 7
Just Super (movie)
Leaving on August 9
The Friendship Game (movie)
Leaving on August 13
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Moving On (movie)
One True Loves (movie)
Leaving on August 16
Four Samosas (movie)
Leaving on August 18
The Last Son (movie)
Leaving on August 21
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (movie)
Leaving on August 23
Hostile Territory (movie)
Nocebo (movie)
Leaving on August 24
7 Days (movie)
Leaving on August 25
Assailant (movie)
Vendetta (movie)
Leaving on August 31
American Rapstar (movie)
Anais in Love (movie)
Tell It to the Bees (movie)
You might also like
- Only Murders in the Building season 5: everything we know so far about the show's return to Hulu and Disney+
- Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has already wrapped filming – and I know when the Marvel TV show will return on Disney+
- The Testaments: everything we know about the sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.