Hulu is getting 3 of my favorite sci-fi movies in July 2025 – here's why you should stream them

Sci-fi fans are in for a treat this month as three iconic movies joined everything new on Hulu in July 2025.

They're all very different in tone too whether you want something silly, more serious, or action packed. I've seen all of these multiple times and would recommend them wholeheartedly.

There's plenty more where these came from too, as we recently put together as Netflix just added my favorite sci-fi thriller series in July, so there's plenty for fans of the genre to get excited about.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) Trailer # 1 - Martin Freeman HD - YouTube Watch On

Director: Garth Jennings

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, Zooey Deschanel, Martin Freeman, Bill Nighy

Age rating:

Runtime: 109 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Look at that cast list. I mean, that's a good enough reason to watch The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy but if you need more convincing, I've got you.

Based on the novels, Garth Jennings blends comedy and sci-fi effortlessly, resulting in a bonkers, very quotable movie. It follows a man who is trying to stop his house from being bulldozed but it turns out that's the least of his worries.

He's transported to outer space by his friend, where he learns he's just been saved from the Earth's destruction. This sends him on a bizarre journey to seek the meaning of life, encountering all sorts of characters along the way. It's very good fun.

Prometheus

Prometheus - Official Full Trailer 2 - Ridley Scott Alien movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

Director: Ridley Scott

Main cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba

Age rating: R

Runtime: 124 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

With Alien: Earth, arriving on Hulu in August, why not revisit one of the best movies in the franchise?

With another great ensemble cast like Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green and Charlize Theron, there's plenty of star power behind this intergalactic outing.

Here, explorers are sent to the darkest corner of the universe after a clue to mankind's origins is discovered, but they stumble across a threat that could cause human extinction in the process. It's intense and oh so good.

I, Robot

I, Robot (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Director: Alex Proyas

Main cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 115 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Will Smith is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, with many knowing him for starring in the hit franchise Men in Black. But I, Robot is often unfairly criticized, and I think it's worth a watch now it's on Hulu.

Set in Chicago 2035, highly intelligent robots fill public service roles and operate under laws to keep humans safe. However, Smith's character Detective Del Spooner begins investigating the alleged suicide of U.S. Robotics founder Alfred Lanning and believes that a human-like robot murdered him.

It's action packed and timely, considering there's so much conversation around AI and just how advanced it can become.