Hulu is getting 3 of my favorite sci-fi movies in July 2025 – here's why you should stream them
42 is the answer to life, the universe and everything
Sci-fi fans are in for a treat this month as three iconic movies joined everything new on Hulu in July 2025.
They're all very different in tone too whether you want something silly, more serious, or action packed. I've seen all of these multiple times and would recommend them wholeheartedly.
There's plenty more where these came from too, as we recently put together as Netflix just added my favorite sci-fi thriller series in July, so there's plenty for fans of the genre to get excited about.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Director: Garth Jennings
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, Zooey Deschanel, Martin Freeman, Bill Nighy
Age rating:
Runtime: 109 minutes
Arriving on: July 1
Look at that cast list. I mean, that's a good enough reason to watch The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy but if you need more convincing, I've got you.
Based on the novels, Garth Jennings blends comedy and sci-fi effortlessly, resulting in a bonkers, very quotable movie. It follows a man who is trying to stop his house from being bulldozed but it turns out that's the least of his worries.
He's transported to outer space by his friend, where he learns he's just been saved from the Earth's destruction. This sends him on a bizarre journey to seek the meaning of life, encountering all sorts of characters along the way. It's very good fun.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Prometheus
Director: Ridley Scott
Main cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba
Age rating: R
Runtime: 124 minutes
Arriving on: July 1
With Alien: Earth, arriving on Hulu in August, why not revisit one of the best movies in the franchise?
With another great ensemble cast like Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green and Charlize Theron, there's plenty of star power behind this intergalactic outing.
Here, explorers are sent to the darkest corner of the universe after a clue to mankind's origins is discovered, but they stumble across a threat that could cause human extinction in the process. It's intense and oh so good.
I, Robot
Director: Alex Proyas
Main cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell
Age rating: PG-13
Runtime: 115 minutes
Arriving on: July 1
Will Smith is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, with many knowing him for starring in the hit franchise Men in Black. But I, Robot is often unfairly criticized, and I think it's worth a watch now it's on Hulu.
Set in Chicago 2035, highly intelligent robots fill public service roles and operate under laws to keep humans safe. However, Smith's character Detective Del Spooner begins investigating the alleged suicide of U.S. Robotics founder Alfred Lanning and believes that a human-like robot murdered him.
It's action packed and timely, considering there's so much conversation around AI and just how advanced it can become.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.