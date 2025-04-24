Everything leaving Netflix in May 2025, including one of my top rated movies on Letterboxd
"I'm upset!"
Situations where Netflix removes movies and shows are inevitable, however when it comes to the titles leaving Netflix in May 2025, this one hurts quite a bit.
Not only is Netflix removing a tonne of movies immediately on May 1 giving you little time to make the most of them, but it means that some of the best Netflix movies, including one of my all-time favorites Whiplash (2014) will disappear. This also includes one of the best rom-coms Notting Hill (1999), but thankfully this has found a new residence as one of the new Max movies coming in May 2025.
Sometimes Netflix can be good as gold when it comes to removing titles we wouldn't mind to see the back-end of, but what possessed one of the best streaming services to remove the popular titles below is still a mystery to me. We shall if Netflix can make up for these choices next month.
Everything leaving Netflix in May 2025
Leaving on May 1
About Time (movie)
Annie (movie)
Apollo 13 (movie)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (movie)
Dallas Buyers Club (movie)
Definitely, Maybe (movie)
Erin Brockovich (movie)
Europa Report (movie)
The Flintstones (movie)
Friday (movie)
The Frozen Ground (movie)
Fury (movie)
King Kong (movie)
Maid in Manhattan (movie)
Next Friday (movie)
Notting Hill (movie)
Out of Africa (movie)
Pompeii (movie)
Public Enemies (movie)
Queen & Slim (movie)
Schindler's List (movie)
Spider-Man (movie)
Spider-Man 2 (movie)
Spider-Man 3 (movie)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (movie)
This Is 40 (movie)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (movie)
Waterworld (movie)
Wedding Crashers (movie)
The Whale (movie)
Whiplash (movie)
The Wiz (movie)
You, Me and Dupree (movie)
Leaving on May 4
Insidious: The Red Door (movie)
Leaving on May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon (movie)
Leaving on May 9
The Lost City (movie)
Resident Evil: Death Island (movie)
Leaving on May 10
Rambo (movie)
Rambo: Last Blood (movie)
Leaving on May 15
The Clovehitch Killer (movie)
Crossroads (movie)
Madam Secretary seasons 1-6 (TV show)
Leaving on May 16
The Sum of All Fears (movie)
Tully (movie)
Leaving on May 19
A Simple Favor (movie)
Leaving on May 28
Burnt (movie)
Leaving on May 29
The Silencing (movie)
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
