Everything leaving Netflix in May 2025, including one of my top rated movies on Letterboxd

One of my 'Letterboxd Four' movies, Whiplash (2014), will leave Netflix on May 1.

Situations where Netflix removes movies and shows are inevitable, however when it comes to the titles leaving Netflix in May 2025, this one hurts quite a bit.

Not only is Netflix removing a tonne of movies immediately on May 1 giving you little time to make the most of them, but it means that some of the best Netflix movies, including one of my all-time favorites Whiplash (2014) will disappear. This also includes one of the best rom-coms Notting Hill (1999), but thankfully this has found a new residence as one of the new Max movies coming in May 2025.

Sometimes Netflix can be good as gold when it comes to removing titles we wouldn't mind to see the back-end of, but what possessed one of the best streaming services to remove the popular titles below is still a mystery to me. We shall if Netflix can make up for these choices next month.

Everything leaving Netflix in May 2025

Leaving on May 1

About Time (movie)

Annie (movie)

Apollo 13 (movie)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (movie)

Dallas Buyers Club (movie)

Definitely, Maybe (movie)

Erin Brockovich (movie)

Europa Report (movie)

The Flintstones (movie)

Friday (movie)

The Frozen Ground (movie)

Fury (movie)

King Kong (movie)

Maid in Manhattan (movie)

Next Friday (movie)

Notting Hill (movie)

Out of Africa (movie)

Pompeii (movie)

Public Enemies (movie)

Queen & Slim (movie)

Schindler's List (movie)

Spider-Man (movie)

Spider-Man 2 (movie)

Spider-Man 3 (movie)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (movie)

This Is 40 (movie)

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (movie)

Waterworld (movie)

Wedding Crashers (movie)

The Whale (movie)

Whiplash (movie)

The Wiz (movie)

You, Me and Dupree (movie)



Leaving on May 4

Insidious: The Red Door (movie)



Leaving on May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon (movie)



Leaving on May 9

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Lost City (movie)

Resident Evil: Death Island (movie)



Leaving on May 10

Rambo (movie)

Rambo: Last Blood (movie)



Leaving on May 15

The Clovehitch Killer (movie)

Crossroads (movie)

Madam Secretary seasons 1-6 (TV show)



Leaving on May 16

The Sum of All Fears (movie)

Tully (movie)



Leaving on May 19

A Simple Favor (movie)



Leaving on May 28

Burnt (movie)



Leaving on May 29

The Silencing (movie)