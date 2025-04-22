Everything new on Max in May 2025, including the Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist

Best Actor Oscar winner The Brutalist (2024) lands on Max on May 16.

Max is one of my favorite streaming services to dive through at the beginning of each month simply because its monthly schedules pack more new releases and hidden cinema gems than the rest of our best streaming services.

Last month, Max introduced new A24 erotic drama Babygirl (2024) to its library of best Max movies, and once again the platform is wearing its love for A24 dramas on its sleeve with the addition of Brady Corbet's Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist (2024) – a movie that had me locked in despite it's 3.5 hour time-run.

Though Max's service packs every genre imaginable, drama is definitely its specialty. In addition to Corbet's bold feature about a post-war immigrant architect, the heart-breaking Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and fellow A24 feature The Whale (2022) will be coming to Max. It's a great month for drama obsessives like myself.

But we can't ignore all the TV shows that are on the way including thriller series Duster, a fresh title new to the platform, and Max staple And Just Like That... which is coming back for season three.

Everything new on Max in May 2025

Arriving on May 1

100 Foot Wave season 3 (TV show)

A Haunted House (movie)

A Haunted House 2 (movie)

A Private War (movie)

Badman's Country (movie)

Barricade (movie)

Broadway Melody of 1940 (movie)

Carson City (movie)

Chronicle (movie)

Chronicle: Director's Cut (movie)

Dallas (movie)

Dylan's Playtime Adventures season 1 (TV show)

Enter The Dragon (movie)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (movie)

Fort Dobbs (movie)

Fort Worth (movie)

Funny People (movie)

Hannibal (movie)

In the Fade (movie)

Inception (movie)

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole (movie)

Lone Star (movie)

Lost River (movie)

Madagascar (movie)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (movie)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (movie)

Megan Leavey (movie)

Notting Hill (movie)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (movie)

Rachel and the Stranger (movie)

Rancho Notorious (movie)

Red Tails (movie)

Ride, Vaquero! (movie)

Riding Shotgun (movie)

Rocky Mountain (movie)

Royal Wedding (movie)

San Antonio (movie)

Santa Fe Trail (movie)

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (movie)

Son of Belle Starr (movie)

Son of the Mask (movie)

Springfield Rifle (movie)

Stars in My Crown (movie)

Tall in the Saddle (movie)

Tall Man Riding (movie)

The Band Wagon (movie)

The Bounty Hunter (movie)

The First Texan (movie)

The Goonies (movie)

The Kissing Bandit (movie)

The Left-Handed Gun (movie)

The Man Behind the Gun (movie)

The Mortal Storm (movie)

The Naked Spur (movie)

The Oklahoma Kid (movie)

The Oklahoman (movie)

The Painted Hills (movie)

The Princess Bride (movie)

The Shining (movie)

The Silence of the Lambs (movie)

The Young Guns (movie)

They Died with Their Boots On (movie)

This Means War (movie)

This Means War: Extended Edition (movie)

Thunder Over the Plains (movie)

Trail Street (movie)

Vengeance Valley (movie)

Vivacious Lady (movie)

We Bought a Zoo (movie)

Westbound (movie)

Westward the Women (movie)

Wichita (movie)

Ziegfeld Girl (movie)



Arriving on May 2

Adult Best Friends (movie)

Malditos season 1 (TV show)

Teen Titans Go! season 9 (TV show)



Arriving on May 3

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ready Player One (movie)



Arriving on May 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (TV show)

Talking Pictures Podcast - Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival (video podcast)

The Playboy Murders season 3 (TV show)

Toxic season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (movie)

The Whale (movie)



Arriving on May 11

Delicious Miss Brown season 10 (TV show)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (movie)



Arriving on May 13

Betting on Paradise season 1 (TV show)

Contraband: Seized at the Border season 6 (TV show)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out season 1 (TV show)

Mini Reni season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 15

Duster season 1 (TV show)

Mermicorno: Starfall season 2 (TV show)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 16

The Brutalist (movie)



Arriving on May 17

Bugs Bunny Builders season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 (TV show)

Say Yes to the Dress season 21 (TV show)



Arriving on May 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 20

Kong: Skull Island (movie)



Arriving on May 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on May 22

Expedition Files season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on May 23

Pee-wee as Himself (TV show)

Restoring Galveston season 7 (TV show)

Silly Sundays season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 25

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 28

Down Home Fab season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on May 29

And Just Like That... season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on May 31

Mountainhead (movie)