Everything new on Max in June 2025 – catch season 3 of The Gilded Age and over 60 new movies

The Gilded Age returns to Max for a third season on June 22.

Max is about to go through another big change, and I'm not talking about its rebrand back to HBO Max. Now that all the new Max movies and shows have been announced for June 2025, another library reshuffle is on the way.

After being renewed for a new installment right off the back of season two, HBO original show The Gilded Age season three premieres on June 22 with the return of stars Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon. This will be shortly followed by two new original documentary features Enigma and My Mom Jayne on June 24 and 27 respectively.

But it wouldn't be a classic Max list without a flurry of new movies and, in true Max style, it's packed with titles going back as far as Hollywood's Golden Age as well as modern favorites like Fight Club (1999) and Best Picture winner Parasite (2019), which packs a punch with each watch. With that said, we'd better start making some room in our list of best Max movies for the new arrivals.

Everything new on Max in June 2025

Arriving on June 1

A Hologram for the King (movie)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (movie)

A Perfect Getaway (movie)

Backtrack (movie)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (movie)

Black Patch (movie)

Blues in the Night (movie)

Casino (movie)

Fight Club (movie)

Gentleman Jim (movie)

Hellboy (movie)

I Am Not Your Negro (movie)

Igor (movie)

Illegal (movie)

In the Good Old Summertime (movie)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (movie)

Kid Glove Killer (movie)

Meet Me in St. Louis (movie)

My Scientology Movie (movie)

Numbered Men (movie)

One Foot in Heaven (movie)

Parasite (movie)

Presenting Lily Mars (movie)

Pride & Prejudice (movie)

Public Enemies (movie)

Reign of the Supermen (movie)

Serenade (movie)

Silver River (movie)

Spaceballs (movie)

Split (movie)

Strike Up the Band (movie)

Summer Stock (movie)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (movie)

Superman: Red Son (movie)

Superman: Unbound (movie)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (movie)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (movie)

The Death of Superman (movie)

The Fighting 69th (movie)

The Harvey Girls (movie)

The Hunger Games (movie)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (movie)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (movie)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (movie)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (movie)

The Match King (movie)

The Mayor of Hell (movie)

The Mortician (movie)

The Nitwits (movie)

The Prince and the Pauper (movie)

The Sea Chase (movie)

The Sea Hawk (movie)

The Sunlit Night (movie)

The Verdict (movie)

They Made Me a Criminal (movie)

This Side of the Law (movie)

Three Faces East (movie)

Three Strangers (movie)

Total Drama Island season 2 (TV show)

Wagons West (movie)

Words and Music (movie)

You'll Find Out (movie)

Ziegfeld Follies (movie)



Arriving on June 2

BBQ Brawl season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on June 3

Bullet Train (movie)

Ugliest House in America season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on June 4

1000-lb Roomies season 1 (TV show)

Fatal Destination season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 5

Bea's Block season 1 (TV show)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 6

House Hunters International volume 9 season 201 (TV show)

Parthenope (movie)



Arriving on June 10

Virgins season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 11

Guy's Grocery Games season 38 (TV show)



Arriving on June 12

Bitchin' Rides season 11 (TV show)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (TV show)



Arriving on June 13

Cleaner (movie)

House Hunters volume 10 season 240 (TV show)

Maine Cabin Masters season 10 (TV show)

Super Sara (TV show)

Toad & Friends season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 16

Hero Ball season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on June 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (TV show)

Super Mega Cakes season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 19

Expedition Unknown season 15 (TV show)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on June 20

House Hunters volume 10 season 241 (TV show)

Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1 (TV show)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (TV show)

Teen Titans Go! season 9 (TV show)



Arriving on June 21

The Kitchen season 38 (TV show)

The Never Ever Mets season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 22

The Gilded Age season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on June 23

Match Me Abroad season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 24

Enigma (documentary)

Mean Girl Murders season 3 (TV show)

The Invitation (movie)



Arriving on June 25

Rehab Addict season 10 (TV show)



Arriving on June 27

House Hunters volume 10 season 242 (TV show)

My Mom Jayne (documentary)

Pati seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (movie)



Arriving on June 29

#Somebody's Son season 1 (TV show)

Family or Fiancé season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on June 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk season 11 (TV show)

Truck U season 21 (TV show)