Best HBO Max movies: what to watch on the service

If you're an adult who loves movies, there's a convincing argument that HBO Max is the best streaming service for movies full stop. HBO's legacy as a premium cable destination for big movies has filtered down into this service, which builds on its existing library of content with many more things to watch – including classic movies via TCM, and a whole slew of Studio Ghibli animated movies. And, frankly, for a pricey $14.99 per month subscription, it should be this good.

The best HBO Max movies comprise numerous silver-screen favorites, drawn from the deep library of Warner Bros, and a whole host of DC Comics superhero movies. That's alongside many more great films brought in from other studios and countries. This year, HBO Max has stolen the spotlight by releasing numerous new movies at the same time they have hit theaters, such as Godzilla Vs Kong and, more recently, modern western Those Who Wish Me Dead – although each has only been made available for one month before disappearing again. This has allowed the service to make big strides in becoming an unmissable destination for movie lovers.

Below, we've rounded up our pick of the best movies on HBO Max. We've tried to select a mixture of blockbuster favorites, true classics and Oscar winners. Really, this only scratches the surface of everything you'll find in the streamer’s immense archives, but hopefully it will provide plenty of ideas for things to watch. We update this list of the best HBO Max movies once a month with new suggestions, and remove older movies from this list as they depart the streamer.

Let's get started – these are the best movies on HBO Max right now.

Best HBO Max movies: superheroes

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Snyder's four-hour revised cut of the 2017 Justice League movie is an acquired taste, but it’s absolutely more accomplished than its predecessor. Following the death of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) must assemble a superpowered team to deal with the invasion of the alien Steppenwolf and his many parademons – they recruit The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to help fend off this threat. While it's a flabby film that takes a while to get going, it features plenty of great action and gorgeous-looking shots of its heroes. Out of curiosity alone, it's worth comparing to the original theatrical cut.

Joker

Joker is both a try-hard edgy crime drama and an amazing showcase of actor Joaquin Phoenix's acting abilities. Todd Phillips borrows liberally from Scorsese's The King of Comedy in bringing this vision of Gotham City to life: lonely, failed clown Arthur Fleck becomes the victim of the city’s disregard for human life, and begins to turn the tables on its social strata. What follows is escalating violence, Arthur's rise to power among the disillusioned men of Gotham and an oddly compelling version of Batman's origin in the background of the movie. It's neither as offensive as it was made out to be, nor as adult as its biggest fans argue it is – but it's definitely worth watching.

Batman (1989)

Tim Burton's Batman might not be as faithful to the source material as Nolan's version would later be, but who cares? To several generations of film-goers, this was the definitive version of Batman, and it's still terrifically entertaining. Billionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) spends his nights protecting Gotham as the Batman, and faces off against crime lord the Joker (Jack Nicholson) to save the city and journalist Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger). Nicholson gets the splashier performance – but Keaton is quietly just as brilliant, bringing an eccentric energy to his version of Wayne.

The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan's second Batman movie is probably the best superhero film ever made. As Batman (Christian Bale) teams up with DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and cop Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) to eliminate the big crime syndicates of Gotham, unknowable criminal The Joker (Heath Ledger) plunges the city into chaos and ratchets up the stakes. As much a crime thriller as it is a superhero flick, it's incredibly accomplished, with one of the greatest chase sequences ever put on film. It's nice seeing so many Batman movies make their home on HBO Max – the result of this streamer, Warner Bros and DC Comics all being under one roof.

Watchmen

Zack Snyder's 2009 adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel didn't entirely draw the acclaim it deserved on release. In a world where superheroes have been outlawed by the government, former vigilante The Comedian (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is murdered by a mysterious assailant. Misanthrope vigilante Rorschach subsequently uncovers a conspiracy to wipe out any surviving heroes, amid an escalating cold war. While it misses the tone of the source material to some extent, particularly in some of its music choices, it achieves the same feat of deconstructing superheroes and setting out their place in our world – and it looks phenomenal.

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot stars in this clear standout of DC's superhero movies from the post-Nolan era, which is the work of director Patty Jenkins. Diana leaves the island of Themyscira to fight in The Great War alongside Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and finds herself developing a fundamental connection with humanity as a result. The movie is somehow both a fun romp and a fairly honest reflection of the bleakness of this part in history, even if it has its own mythological twist on events. The overly long sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is also on HBO Max – it just isn't very good.

Best HBO Max movies: action movies

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tenet

After a tumultuous release that eventually saw director Christopher Nolan call HBO Max the "worst streaming service" – it isn't, for our money – his time-travel thriller Tenet now has a home on the platform. John David Washington plays The Protagonist, agent of mysterious organization Tenet, who has to take down Russian crime lord Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh) before he collapses time itself using a device called 'the algorithm'. If you want to see set pieces where time moves forwards and backwards at the same time to a phenomenal soundtrack, don’t miss this movie. Nolan shows that he's still the greatest living director when it comes to pulling off big action scenes.

The Town

Ben Affleck's best movie to date as a director is this 2010 Boston-set crime thriller. The Town sees Affleck play Doug MacRay, a bank robber who tries to leave this life behind after he begins a relationship with Claire (Rebecca Hall), a woman he took hostage during a robbery. However, things aren’t that simple, especially with Jon Hamm's ruthless FBI agent on his tail, and Pete Postlethwaite's nasty crime lord keeping Doug under his thumb. It's a great, twisty heist movie, and the sort of thing you see executed badly on streaming services these days, rather than done well on the big screen.

Kill Bill: Vol 1 and 2

Tarantino's martial arts epic sees The Bride (Uma Thurman) unleashing vengeance on the assassins who left her for dead – including her former lover, Bill (David Carradine). The whole movie is basically a boss rush as she tracks them down, complete with sword fights and innumerable nasty kills. While intended as one movie, the two Kill Bill volumes are individually fascinating: the first more bloodthirsty and action-packed; the second more contemplative and rich in character development for both The Bride and her targets.

Best HBO Max movies: sci-fi and fantasy

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Blade Runner: Final Cut

Ridley Scott's definitive version of the gloomy 1982 sci-fi classic is the only cut you need to watch in 2021. Harrison Ford plays Deckard, a blade runner – that is, a cop tasked with bringing down ‘replicants’, synthetic humans who have escaped captivity and slavery and apparently pose a threat to mankind. Set on the rain-drenched, neon streets of Los Angeles in an alternate 2019, it's as much a detective movie as it is a high-concept sci-fi film. The movie is ultimately stolen by the performance of the late Rutger Hauer as Roy Batty – a misunderstood programmed killer with underlying humanity.

Blade Runner 2049

Destined to have the same slow-build cult appeal as its predecessor, director Denis Villeneuve took on the impossible task of creating a sequel to Blade Runner, and presented something that's compelling in its own way. Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is a blade runner in Los Angeles during 2049, and uncovers an old conspiracy that leads him to seek out Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who's now living in hiding. Blade Runner 2049 doesn't reach the heights of the first movie, but it has plenty of humanity and spectacle of its own to offer.

Escape From New York

In an alternate, dystopian version of 1988, gruff prisoner Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) takes a deal to earn his freedom – he has to rescue the president from Manhattan, which has been converted into a giant prison city. This grimy, stylized cult movie has great sci-fi world-building, a distinctive and exciting hero, and is a great distillation of all of director John Carpenter's strengths.

The Matrix

The Wachowskis' 1999 sci-fi classic explores the idea that the real world is actually one big computer simulation – with a select few, including Neo (Keanu Reeves), able to see that this is the case and break free from its control. This extraordinary movie weaves together martial arts set-pieces with elegantly presented sci-fi concepts, and it's rife with iconic imagery. All three of The Matrix movies are on HBO Max at the time of publication, with the fourth new entry set to land on the service for a limited time at the end of the year.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Peter Jackson's adaptations of Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings’ books were basically Millennials' version of Star Wars, in terms of their cultural impact. Both their theatrical cuts and extended editions are available on HBO Max – and, honestly, whichever you pick you're looking at a serious time-commitment. In The Lord of the Rings, Elijah Wood plays Frodo Baggins, a member of the short but plucky hobbit people, who's tasked with taking an all-powerful ring to the dark realm of Mordor to destroy it. He's not alone, as a fellowship assembles to help him get there. The first entry in the trilogy is by far the best in terms of storytelling and world-building, but the second and third entries compensate for their more languid pace with massive, exciting battle sequences.

Kong: Skull Island

Jordan Vogt-Roberts' 1970s-set King Kong film combines monster movie and Vietnam war film tropes into something that feels fresh and entertaining. It isn’t an all-time classic, but it's not overly long like Peter Jackson's version of King Kong, and it’s lifted by lots of fun action and a phenomenal ensemble cast – with Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson and John C Reilly among them. Skull Island's version of Kong looks great, too, and he's easy to empathize with; no wonder we were cheering him on in this year's Godzilla Vs Kong.

Best HBO Max movies: family films

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Spirited Away (and many other Ghibli movies)

HBO Max offers a near-complete archive of Studio Ghibli movies to enjoy. If you only want to watch one, we'd recommend starting with Spirited Away. It's about a young girl who enters a magical realm to help save her parents from a sorceress, after they're turned into pigs. There are numerous other classics in this archive, though – from the more fantastical Castle in the Sky and Kiki's Delivery Service, to the more down-to-earth Only Yesterday and Whisper of the Heart. Make the most of that channel on HBO Max and watch them all.

Labyrinth

After her baby brother is taken by the Goblin King (David Bowie) at her wishes, young Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) has to solve a labyrinth of challenges to get him back. This Jim Henson movie is lightly unsettling in that way that so many classic kids' movies are, with an iconic Bowie performance (and, er, tight-fitting costume) and lots of memorable puppet characters.

Space Jam

We're not sure we'd call this team-up movie between basketball star Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters a classic, but it sure is fun – especially with a sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, on the way. Can Jordan and the Looney Tunes beat a squad of alien monsters in a basketball game? Truly, the stakes have never been lower. Bill Murray and Seinfeld's Wayne Knight also feature in this 1996 favorite, which we suppose technically counts as a sports movie.

Best HBO Max movies: acclaimed dramas

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese's mafia drama remains the modern touchstone for crime movies – and as accomplished as Scorsese's The Irishman was on Netflix, this is a much more rewatchable and exciting entry in a sub-genre that the director helped shape. Goodfellas follows Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), rising mobster turned eventual protected witness, and his gradually deteriorating relationship with mob associates Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). No one does this type of film better.

Training Day

An up-and-coming cop (Ethan Hawke) joins Los Angeles' narcotics task force, but during his first day on the job, he learns that his senior detective partner (Denzel Washington) is deeply corrupt – and that's just the start of his illegal activities. Antoine Fuqua's crime thriller isn't afraid to get dirt under its fingernails when it comes to tone and creative choices, and that's part of its grimy appeal. This is a deeply rewatchable film, featuring what's arguably Washington's most layered performance. The street-level look at LA from inside the officers' car adds a heck of lot of style to this classic film.

All The President's Men

Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) cover a break-in at the Watergate hotel during the Democratic National Convention in 1972 – and slowly but surely, the pair connect the suspects back to the White House, and president Richard Nixon. This is still the perfect political thriller, and modern movies about journalism such as Spotlight owe it a great debt. Redford and Hoffman make a winning pair, while Jason Robards' portrayal of the paper's legendary editor Ben Bradlee is just as iconic.

The Departed

Martin Scorsese's adaptation of the Infernal Affairs trilogy of cop movies, The Departed, is about two cops in opposing situations. One (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) is undercover, infiltrating a gang in Boston, while the other (played by Matt Damon) is a mole secretly working on that gang's behalf under the guise of the law. This twisty, plot-loaded ensemble crime film is rife with the kind of music cues and displays of masculinity you expect when Scorsese dips into this genre, and you also get a pitch-perfect performance from Mark Wahlberg as a motormouth police sergeant. Wahlberg gets the immortal line "I'm the guy who does his job, you must be the other guy."

Here's how good The Departed's cast is: Jack Nicholson gives a performance that wouldn't even make the top 5 in this film.

Unforgiven

Clint Eastwood plays a retired gunslinger who re-enters the game to track down two cowboys who mutilate a prostitute – and he's joined by another retiree (played by Morgan Freeman) and an amateur posing as a red-hot killer (Jaimz Woolvett). This meditative modern Western is largely seen as a coda to the roles that made Eastwood famous, and it's influenced everything from the X-Men movie Logan to the Red Dead Redemption series of games. More than that, it's a perfect self-contained entry in the genre.

True Grit

The Coen brothers' adaptation of the 1968 novel – the second, after John Wayne starred in the 1969 effort – is arguably the most essential entry in the genre since Unforgiven. A young woman (Hailee Steinfeld) recruits a one-eyed, hardened marshal (Jeff Bridges) and a Texas ranger (Matt Damon) to help bring her father's killer (Josh Brolin) to justice. It's one of those rare performances by a child actor that truly works, and the film successfully sells Steinfeld as a steely, vengeful girl with a powerful sense of right and wrong. Bridges, meanwhile, is just the perfect cowboy.

Se7en

Two detectives (played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) try to find the murderer behind killings themed around the seven deadly sins – but both underestimate what they're up against. This grisly, almost comic-book-style movie takes place in an unnamed, grim-looking American city, and features one of the most famous twists of cinema history. Still one of director David Fincher's greatest works.

Citizen Kane

The best thing we can say about Citizen Kane, if you've never seen it before, is that it's as good as everyone says it is. A biographical film about fictional publisher and eventual political candidate Charles Foster Kane (played by director Orson Welles), this compelling portrait explores its subject through the framework of a mystery – as a journalist tries to figure out the meaning behind Kane's final word before his death, 'Rosebud'. Even if you know what Rosebud is through the million parodies of the film, however, you should absolutely still watch it.

Best movies on HBO Max: Horror movies and more

It

Andy Muschietti's Stephen King adaptation had to tread the line between being a blockbuster horror film while remaining frightening – and while It could be scarier (its second part isn't scary at all), this first entry has an eerie magic. It’s about a group of children living in the town of Derry, Maine, who are terrorized by an evil force that preys on their worst fears. The ensemble cast of kids is fantastic – as is It's clown visage, brought to life by Bill Skarsgård.

Jaws

Steven Spielberg's breakout movie is about a shark that terrorizes a fictional resort town, killing its residents. With the tourism-obsessed mayor unwilling to do anything about it, the local police chief (Roy Scheider) teams up with an oddball shark killer (Robert Shaw) and a biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) to help slay the creature. Famously, this movie's scares are all about what you don't see – the shark's fleeting appearances in the film were a result of production issues with the mechanical shark prop. There's never a bad time to rewatch Jaws.

Scream

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson's self-aware horror movie lands as well now as it did in the 1990s, back when it blew some of the cobwebs off a genre beset by increasingly trashier sequels. A mysterious figure in a ghostface mask begins murdering students with a knife in an American suburb – and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) tries to uncover the killer's identity after her mom is murdered. Scream features one of the best openings in horror movie history, and has a couple of great twists about the identity of its killer.

The Red Shoes

There's no shortage of great old movies to check out on HBO Max's TCM channel. Here's a 1948 British classic, about a ballerina (Moira Shearer) who joins a famous ballet group, only to find herself torn between the personal demands of her composer partner and the professional demands of the ballet's leader. The titular red shoes, meanwhile, appear to have a mind of their own. This film blurs the line between reality and fantasy in the dreamy way it portrays ballet – which was apparently contentious at the time, but helps it stand the test of time in retrospect.