Max's January 2025 schedule features an impressive lineup to start the new year right. From timeless classics and kid-friendly favorites to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there’s no shortage of excellent movies to watch on Max this month. Plus, several new seasons of top Max TV shows are ready to binge.

As one of the best streaming services out there, Max consistently delivers fresh content for those who love movies, TV shows and even documentaries. In this guide, we’ve rounded up all of the titles arriving in January 2025 to keep you entertained through the winter chill. If you’re after the cream of the crop, don’t miss our separate guides to the best Max movies and best Max shows. For now, here’s everything coming to Max this month.

Everything new on Max in January 2025

Arriving on January 1

A Star is Born (movie)

Act of Valor (movie)

Annabelle Comes Home (movie)

Annabelle: Creation (movie)

Balls Out (movie)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (documentary)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (movie)

Batman: The Killing Joke (movie)

Best Of Enemies (movie)

Bitter Creek (movie)

Black Gold (movie)

Blue Velvet (movie)

Buffaloed (movie)

Calamity Jane (movie)

Call Me by Your Name (movie)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (movie)

Cow Country (movie)

Crazy Rich Asians (movie)

Desperately Seeking Susan (movie)

Destination Tokyo (movie)

Diggers (movie)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (movie)

Each Dawn I Die (movie)

Eat Pray Love (movie)

Fast & Furious (movie)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (movie)

Free Birds (movie)

Green Lantern (movie)

Heaven Help Us (movie)

Home Again (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (movie)

House at the End of the Street (movie)

I Am Love (movie)

Injustice (movie)

Iris (movie)

It Follows (movie)

It: Chapter Two (movie)

Jason Bourne (movie)

Johnny Angel (movie)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (movie)

Justice League: Doom (movie)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (movie)

Justice League: War (movie)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (movie)

Kept Husbands (movie)

Kicks (movie)

Lemon (movie)

Mad Max (movie)

Matilda (movie)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (movie)

Morgan (movie)

Mortdecai (movie)

Mrs. Doubtfire (movie)

My Favorite Wife (movie)

Mystic Pizza (movie)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (movie)

Night and Day (movie)

Nocturne (movie)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (documentary)

Paddington (movie)

Rebel Without a Cause (movie)

Red Light (movie)

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1 (TV show)

Room for One More (movie)

School Life (movie)

Sex and the City 2 (movie)

Shining Vale, Season 1 (TV show)

Shining Vale, Season 2 (TV. show)

Showing Up (movie)

Silver Linings Playbook (movie)

St. Vincent (movie)

Steel Magnolias (movie)

Stephen King's It (movie)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (documentary)

Sully (movie)

Supergirl (movie)

Superman & Lois, Season 4 (TV show)

Tangerine (movie)

Task Force (movie)

Teen Wolf (movie)

Tennessee Johnson (movie)

The Accountant (movie)

The Addams Family 2 (movie)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (movie)

The Big Year (movie)

The Birth of a Nation (movie)

The Boondock Saints (movie)

The Cable Guy (movie)

The Conjuring 2 (movie)

The Craft (movie)

The Curse of La Llorona (movie)

The Imitation Game (movie)

The Leopard Man (movie)

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima (movie)

The Mouthpiece (movie)

The Narrow Margin (movie)

The Prince and the Pauper (movie)

The Prisoner of Zenda (movie)

The Purge: Election Year (movie)

The Red Badge of Courage (movie)

The Student Prince (movie)

The Usual Suspects (movie)

The Whistlers (movie)

The Wrong Man (movie)

Volunteers (movie)

Warcraft (movie)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (TV show)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger (documentary)

Wild Boys of the Road (movie)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (movie)

Woman in Gold (movie)

World Without End (movie)

Arriving on January 2

Expedition Files, Season 1 (documentary)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (TV show)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TV show)

Arriving on January 3

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (TV show)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (TV show)

The Front Room (movie)

Arriving on January 4

Belle Collective, Season 5 (TV show)

Arriving on January 5

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (TV show)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10 (TV show)

Totally Spies, Season 7A (TV show)

Arriving on January 6

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (TV show)

Arriving on January 7

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (TV show)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (TV show)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (TV show)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (TV show)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (TV show)

Arriving on January 8

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TV show)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (TV show)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (TV show)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on January 9

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (documentary)

Sons of Ecstasy (documentary)

The Pitt, Season 1 (documentary)

Arriving on January 10

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (TV show)

Black Butterfly (movie)

Holla (movie)

Look Into My Eyes (movie)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (TV show)

Arriving on January 12

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 13

Barney's World, Season 1B (TV show)

Arriving on January 14

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TV show)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (TV show)

The Curious Case of..., Season 1 (TV show)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 15

An Update On Our Family (documentary)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (documentary)

Marshall (movie)

Uncharted (movie)

Arriving on January 16

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail (documentary)

Divided By Design, Season 1B (TV show)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (TV show)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (TV show)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (TV show)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (TV show)

Arriving on January 17

A Different Man (movie)

Better Off Dead (movie)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (TV show)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (movie)

Arriving on January 21

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 22

Expedition X, Season 8 (TV show)

Arriving on January 23

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (TV show)

Arriving on January 24

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 25

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (TV show)

Arriving on January 27

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 28

Chopped, Season 60 (TV show)

Arriving on January 29

The Flip Off, Season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on January 30

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (TV show)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (movie)

Arriving on January 31

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise (TV show)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (TV show)