Max drops gripping new trailers for an intense new medical drama The Pitt and Clint Eastwood's latest movie Juror #2

Max has released new trailers for two intriguing-looking projects

Juror #2 , a new (and potentially final) movie from the legendary Clint Eastwood, arrives in December

The Pitt, which stars ER alumnus Noah Wyle, makes its debut next January

There are plenty of great things coming to Max in the months ahead and one of the world's best streaming services has just given us a taste of two such projects, albeit very different ones, in the form of two new trailers.

Winter is the perfect time to dive into some great new movies and shows, and Max is encouraging you to do exactly that. Whether or not these new titles will make it onto our best Max shows and best Max movies list remains a mystery, but I really hope that's the case!

Personally, I'm very intrigued by both of them. The first is Juror #2, which is reportedly the final film in legendary actor-turned-director Clint Eastwood's decades-long career. Having loved his previous work as a director on films like Gran Torino, I'm very excited to see this one. The other is a potentially thrilling new medical drama called The Pitt, and fans of the long-running ER will be excited to see a familiar face onboard!

Juror #2

Juror #2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Streaming date: December 20

If you love legal thrillers, Clint Eastwood's got you covered with his latest movie. Here, we follow Justin Kemp, a journalist called up for jury duty who realizes that he may be responsible for the victim's death.

Nicholas Hoult leads the cast and is joined by some great names, including Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland. Gabriel Basso stars here, too, ahead of his return in The Night Agent season 2, which will debut on Netflix early next year. So, if you're in the mood for a good legal story and an ensemble cast, don't miss Juror #2 when it arrives on Max.

The Pitt

The Pitt | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Streaming date: January 2025 (date TBC)

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's one for the medical fans. ER star Noah Wyle is back in the hospital once again, where he's leading the cast of a 15-episode series that's streaming sometime in January. Produced by ER and The West Wing's John Wells, the series is “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

It's filmed in an interesting way, too, with the entire first season taking place across a single 15-hour emergency room shift. Each hour-long episode will represent real time, then, which feels very 24-esque, and that's no bad thing!