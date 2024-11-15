3 new action-packed Netflix trailers have landed, and I for one can’t wait to see Cameron Diaz back on my screen

Just when I think I’m about to run out of movies and shows to watch on Netflix, it always comes back and hits me with a trailer for a brand new original title. But this time I have not one, not two, but three new action-packed new releases (see below) to look forward to, so Netflix’s reputation as one of the best streaming services remains intact.

The three exciting new Netflix trailers are for espionage action movie Back in Action, comedy thriller series No Good Deed and chilling psychological crime series The Madness, which is my prediction for one of our next best Netflix movies entries. Each title will be available to stream over the course of the next three months, but what thrills me the most about these new titles is the slew of actors coming to the screen.

After an 11-year break from acting Princess Fiona herself, Cameron Diaz (Shrek, Charlie’s Angels), joins forces with on-screen husband and Annie (2014) co-star Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Ray) in an action spectacle with a spy family twist.

If you were a fan of Dead To Me (one of the best Netflix series), its creator Liz Feldman is bringing you another comedy-thriller series No Good Deed starring leading actress of Dead to Me, Linda Cardellini. Joined by Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson and Matt Rogers, the new series appears to pack a perfect balance of comedy and suspense.

That’s not to forget Colman Domingo leading Stephen Belber’s conspiracy thriller series The Madness, where the trailer’s dark and looming aura points to a whodunnit story.

Over the next three months, each title will be landing on Netflix and we’ll be undoubtedly sharing our thoughts and feelings as they roll out. But what are these new titles about you may ask? Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming shows, and their respective trailers.

Back in Action

Coming to Netflix: January 17

Cameron Diaz breaks out of her 11-year acting retirement returning to the screen in Seth Gordon's espionage action movie. Married couple Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) have been out of their CIA roles for many years to focus on raising a family, but are pulled back into the field for another mission when their secret identities are revealed.

Diaz's return to the screen isn't the only thing that excites me about this new Netflix movie, but the star-studded line-up of names alone reveal how much budget has been invested in its production. According to Variety, as well as Diaz and Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson will also be bringing the fun.

No Good Deed

Coming to Netflix: December 12

From the creator of Dead to Me, Netflix's new comedy-thriller stars icon of Friends Lisa Kudrow, so that was enough to entice me. With her on-screen partner Ray Romano, the two play a couple struggling to sell their house and conceal a dark secret that lurks beneath the estate's plot.

Additionally to Kudrow and Romano, it stars Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, and Luke Wilson as a gang of prospective buyers who are fighting to get their hands on the property.

The Madness

Coming to Netflix: November 28

Oscar Nominee Colman Domingo steps into a spine-chilling role as Muncie Daniels, a high-profile media figure who's being framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist. As a Black man with a well-respected job in the media, he must stop at nothing to clear his name and prove his innocence from a threatening targeted attack.

The show will run over eight episodes with creator Stephen Belger and VJ Boyd as co-show runners. Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, Tamsin Topolski, and Thaddeus J. Mixson also star.