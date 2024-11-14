Netflix might have renewed Selling Sunset for season 9 and it’s the best rumor I’ve heard all week

Selling Sunset has reportedly been renewed for season 9

Netflix has not officially confirmed the news

A Selling Sunset star seemed to confirm the new season in a TikTok video

Most rumors are bad, but this is definitely a good one in my eyes as one of my favorite reality shows Selling Sunset has reportedly been renewed for a ninth season.

Selling Sunset is one of Netflix's biggest reality TV juggernauts and has birthed spin-offs such as the canceled Buying London, Selling the OC, Selling Tampa, which was also axed after one season, and the upcoming New York-based show Selling the City.

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed whether the property reality series will return for another season, but What's On Netflix has reported that Selling Sunset season 9 is in production and expected to air on the best streaming service in 2025.

What's On Netflix first reported on the rumor as Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith posted a TikTok video with the caption "and we're back", alongside the hashtag #sellingsunsetseason9, seemingly confirming that the realtors are back for more mammoth mansions and sky-high heels.

What can we expect in Selling Sunset season 9?

Selling Sunset: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

*Spoilers follow for Selling Sunset season 8*

Selling Sunset follows a group of glamorous female realtors as they sell mega mansions to the mega rich in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. The drama has been as huge as the houses with fierce rivalries, fiery gossip and new alliances throughout the eight seasons.

We've also waved goodbye to cast members like Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Vanessa Villela and welcomed new real estate agents Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan and the latest newcomer Alanna Gold since the show debuted in 2019.

While the brokers still worked hard to sell the luxury life to high flyers in Selling Sunset season 8, most of the series was focused on the personal issues of the cast like Chelsea Lazkani's heartbreak after her now ex-husband reportedly cheated on her and Nicole Young spreading a rumor about Emma amongst many other things. Let's just say a lot happened in season 8, so much so that there wasn't a reunion show due to tensions between the cast.

Although there hasn't been any plot details announced for the supposed upcoming season, we can guarantee that there's going to be more tears, tantrums and mansion envy in Selling Sunset season 9.

If this rumor turns out to be true, the renewal would make it one of Netflix's longest-running series alongside Virgin River, which has been renewed for season 7.